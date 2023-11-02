Rallybio Announces Acceptance of FNAIT Natural History Study Abstract for Presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB) today announced that an abstract for the Rallybio Fetal and Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia (FNAIT) natural history study has been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Identifying Pregnancies at Higher Risk for HPA-1a Alloimmunization and Fetal/Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia (FNAIT): An International, Prospective, Natural History Study

Presenting Author: Emilie Vander Haar, M.D., Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Session Name: 311. Disorders of Platelet Number or Function: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I

Date/Time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. ET)

Abstract #: 1224

The abstract is available on the ASH Annual Meeting website. Following presentation at the meeting, the poster will be accessible via the Publications and Presentations section of Rallybio’s website www.rallybio.com.

About Rallybio

Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop and commercialize life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio has built a broad pipeline of promising product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with unmet medical need in areas of maternal fetal health, complement dysregulation, hematology, and metabolic disorders. The Company has two clinical stage programs: RLYB212, an anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT) and RLYB116, an inhibitor of complement component 5 (C5), with the potential to treat several diseases of complement dysregulation, as well as additional programs in preclinical development.

Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

