RadioMedix wins 2020 TechConnect Innovation Award and pitched at Virtual TechConnect Business Summit

Houston (TX), Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadioMedix Inc. Houston-based clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company is proud to announce that the company was selected for the 2020 TechConnect Innovation Award. The annual TechConnect Business Innovation Awards program recognizes the top 15% of submitted technologies as ranked by the selection committee in multiple categories from the Energy, Nanomaterials, Health and Medicine, AI, Robotics, and others. The Summit is co-organized by SBIR/STTR Innovation Program and co-located with Defense Innovation Summit.

RadioMedix received the TechConnect Innovation Award based on the early results of the clinical studies of the targeted alpha-emitter therapy of cancer and its potential impact on cancer treatment. The company is developing and commercializing the platform of alpha-emitter-labeled drugs to selectively deliver a high dose of radiation to cancer cells with a limited negative effect on the surrounding normal cells. AlphaMedix ™, 212Pb-labeled peptide targeting somatostatin receptors overexpressing cancer cells, is co-developed in collaboration with Orano Med, and the project was funded in part by multiple NCI SBIR Contract awards.

“Targeted alpha-emitter therapy can overcome the limitations of the currently available methods of treatment due to the unique properties of alpha-emitting particles. This new therapeutic approach has brought new hope to our patients with advances neuroendocrine cancer”, said Dr. Ebrahim S. Delpassand, CEO of RadioMedix.

“TechConnect Award recognizes the team efforts of RadioMedix, Orano Med, and Excel Diagnostics and Nuclear Oncology Center to accelerate the development of the targeted alpha-emitter therapy. We are grateful for the opportunity to present our technology at the TechConnect Summit and recognition by the selection committee”, said Izabela Tworowska, Ph.D., CSO of RadioMedix.

To learn more about the award please visit https://events.techconnect.org/TCB/participate/innovation/awards.html

More about RadioMedix

RadioMedix, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, based in Texas, focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of cancer. The company is commercializing radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging and targeted alpha and beta-emitter therapy. RadioMedix has established research and contract service facilities for academic and industrial partners at two locations: the cGMP Dose Manufacturing and analytical suites for clinical trials, and the drug discovery and pre-clinical core facility in Houston, TX. In addition, a new state of art commercial manufacturing facility, Spica Center, located in Humble, TX has been established to provide scale-up late phase IND and post-approval commercial-scale manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals. To learn more, visit www.radiomedix.com . For more information about this press release, please contact media@radiomedix.com .

About AlphaMedixTM

AlphaMedixTM is a radiolabeled SSTR-targeting therapeutic investigational drug for the treatment of NETs patients. The product consists of SSTR-targeting peptide complex radiolabeled with 212Pb and serve as an in vivo generator of alpha-emitting particles. 212Pb isotope is particularly suitable for SSTR therapy applications based upon its half-life, high energy, the short path length of decay and irreversible damage of double-stranded DNA.

About TechConnect

TechConnect is the global research and innovation event and media leader with more than 20 years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities. TechConnect actively supports student, governmental and global science and technology initiatives through its event platforms and over 10,000 open-access publications. TechConnect’s Innovation Awards showcase new technologies in energy, materials, manufacturing, environmental sustainability, artificial intelligence, medical technology, and more.

Attachment





Izabela Tworowska, PhD Chief Scientific Officer RadioMedix Inc itworowska@radiomedix.com