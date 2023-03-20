Quest Diagnostics Completes Acquisition of Northern Light Laboratory in Maine

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the nation’s leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of select assets of Northern Light Laboratory, the outreach laboratory services business of Northern Light Health, a large integrated healthcare system in Maine.

The collaboration between the two parties is expected to enable physicians and patients throughout Maine to benefit from access to Quest’s industry-leading and highly innovative test menu, network of patient access sites throughout the state, broad health plan coverage, and lower out-of-pocket costs for many services. Quest’s state-of-the-art laboratory in Marlborough, Mass. will provide the majority of advanced and routine clinical testing services for physicians and patients previously served by Northern Light Laboratory.

In addition, Quest now provides professional laboratory management services for nine of Northern Light Health’s hospital laboratories, along with its cancer center laboratory at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer, Maine. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Quest provides a complete portfolio of services to empower health systems and hospitals to improve the quality, innovation and insights of their diagnostic laboratory services, elevate the patient experience and lower costs for more accessible—and affordable—care. For more information, visit Hospitals & Health Systems | Quest Diagnostics.

