QIAGEN delivers solid performance and exceeds outlook for Q2 2024

Q2 2024: Net sales of $496 million (+0% actual rates, +1% constant exchange rates, CER); net loss per share of $0.83 but adjusted diluted EPS of $0.55 // Net sales at CER of $502 million ahead of outlook for at least $495 million CER and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.55 CER ahead of $0.52 CER outlook // 28.4% adj. operating income margin up 1 percentage point from 27.4% in Q2 2023 // Q2 2024 free cash flow up 56% to $129 million vs. Q2 2023 // FY 2024 outlook updated after solid H1 2024 results ahead of outlook // Updated net sales outlook of at least $1.985 billion CER reflects solid core business trends and NeuMoDx decision // Adj. diluted EPS outlook increased to at least $2.16 CER

Venlo, the Netherlands, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced results for the second quarter and first half of 2024.

Net sales were stable at $496 million in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, while results at constant exchanges rates (CER) of $502 million rose 1% and were above the outlook for at least $495 million CER. The adjusted operating income margin rose about one percentage point to 28.4% from Q2 2023 on efficiency gains while supporting targeted investments. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.55, and results at CER of $0.55 were above the outlook for at least $0.52 CER.

QIAGEN has updated its FY 2024 outlook based on the solid core business performance in the first half of the year, which was about $15 million CER above guidance, as well as the decision to phase out the NeuMoDx clinical PCR system. As a result, total net sales are expected to be at least $1.985 billion CER and includes a $30 million CER adjustment in expected NeuMoDx sales for 2024.

The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS has been increased to at least $2.16 CER, while the adjusted operating income margin target is for at least 28.5% compared to 26.9% in 2023.

“Our teams executed well in the second quarter, showing sequential growth from the first quarter as well as over the year-ago period as we accelerate our performance during 2024. We are on track to achieve our updated outlook that reflects the strong trends in our core business along with the decision on the NeuMoDx system,” said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN.

“We are strengthening our portfolio with new product launches, particularly for QIAstat-Dx with the FDA 510(k) clearances of the new gastrointestinal panel and the updated respiratory panel. As we head into the second half of 2024, we continue to expect solid growth trends in our core business and are well-positioned to deliver on our commitments for 2024,” Bernard said.

“QIAGEN again delivered growth ahead of our outlook for the second quarter of 2024 that gives us renewed confidence in achieving the updated outlook for sales and adjusted earnings for 2024,” said Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer of QIAGEN. “We are seeing the benefits of our initiatives to improve profitability, as we confirm our full-year target for an adjusted operating income margin of at least 28.5%, combined with higher free cash flow. These improvements put us on a trajectory to achieve the targets we have set for 2028 as part of our commitment to solid profitable growth.”

Please find a PDF of the full press release incl. tables here.

Investor presentation and conference call

A conference call is planned for Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 15:00 Frankfurt Time / 14:00 London Time / 9:00 New York Time. A live audio webcast will be made available in the investor relations section of the QIAGEN website, and a recording will also be made available after the event.

A presentation will be available before the conference call at https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Use of adjusted results

QIAGEN reports adjusted results, as well as results on a constant exchange rate (CER) basis, and other non-U.S. GAAP figures (generally accepted accounting principles), to provide additional insight into its performance. These results include adjusted net sales, adjusted gross income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income before taxes, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted income taxes, adjusted tax rate, and free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated by deducting capital expenditures for Property, Plant & Equipment from cash flow from operating activities. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that QIAGEN believes should be considered in addition to reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered as a substitute. QIAGEN believes certain items should be excluded from adjusted results when they are outside of ongoing core operations, vary significantly from period to period, or affect the comparability of results with competitors and its own prior periods. Furthermore, QIAGEN uses non-GAAP and constant currency financial measures internally in planning, forecasting and reporting, as well as to measure and compensate employees. QIAGEN also uses adjusted results when comparing current performance to historical operating results, which have consistently been presented on an adjusted basis.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2024, QIAGEN employed more than 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at https://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN’s products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN’s products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers’ funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN’s products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors’ products; market acceptance of QIAGEN’s new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

