Pulse Biosciences Announces Preliminary Findings from its CellFX nsPFA 360 Cardiac Catheter First-In-Human Feasibility Study to be Featured in Podium Presentation at the AF Symposium

HAYWARD, Calif.--()--, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company with a primary focus on leveraging its novel and proprietary CellFX Nanosecond Pulsed Field (nsPFA) technology for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, today announced that its nsPFA technology will be featured in a podium presentation at the 29Annual AF Symposium in Boston, Massachusetts, on February 2, 2024 at 10:00am ET.

The session will include a presentation on the latest developments in Nanosecond Pulsed Field (nsPFA) technology, specifically highlighting the preliminary findings from the Company’s CellFX nsPFA 360 Cardiac Catheter First-In-Human Feasibility Study. Dr. Petr Neužil, Chief of Cardiology at Na Homolce Hospital, Prague and Dr. Vivek Reddy, Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York will provide an overview of their experience with the CellFX nsPFA 360 Cardiac Catheter and discuss the potential clinical implications and impact on the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

“I look forward to presenting one of our initial cases with this promising technology at the AF Symposium and am honored to be part of the team to perform the first-in-human procedures with the CellFX nsPFA 360 Cardiac Catheter,” said Dr. Vivek Reddy. “The circumferential footprint and flexible structure of the 360 nsPFA catheter has been extremely fast and versatile in these initial procedures, setting it apart from many other PFA catheters. We look forward to completing enrollment in this study to fully assess the safety and durability of this next generation PFA technology.”

Presentation Details:

Session: Case Transmissions Session 4

Title: Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation for AF

Presenters: Prof. Petr Neužil and Dr. Vivek Reddy

Session Date and Time: February 2, 2024 from 10:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary CellFX Nanosecond Pulsed Field (nsPFA) technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where CellFX nsPFA could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers.

