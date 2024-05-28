SUBSCRIBE
Psilera to Unveil New Data on Lead Clinical Asset at the BIO International Conference on June 5th

Psilera is excited to reveal the latest round of compelling preclinical data showing their lead clinical compound, PSIL-006, is exceeding expectations.

Ground-breaking preclinical data on next-generation psychedelic, PSIL-006, reveals therapeutic benefits in depression, anxiety, cognition, and sleep cycle restoration while eliminating hallucinations.

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera, an innovative biotechnology company designing first and best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative conditions, is excited to reveal the latest round of compelling preclinical data showing their lead clinical compound, PSIL-006, is exceeding expectations. Co-Founder and CEO Chris Witowski, PhD will be presenting this new data during Psilera’s company presentation at the BIO International Conference in San Diego on Wednesday June 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST in Company Presentation Theater 2. Psilera representatives will also be attending BIO to discuss advances in their pipeline and business development opportunities.

Psilera’s first-in-class lead clinical compound, PSIL-006, is exceeding expectations.

About PSIL-006:
PSIL-006 provides rapid therapeutic benefits across several neurological conditions by limiting neuroinflammation and improving neuroplasticity. Preclinical studies reveal biomarkers to support clinical development and improvements in mood, cognition, and circadian rhythm from translational frontotemporal dementia (FTD) mice models.

About Psilera:
Psilera is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for hard-to-treat neurological disorders such as frontotemporal dementia (FTD). They are the leading company targeting neurodegenerative diseases with their first-in-class, next-generation psychedelic derivative, PSIL-006, delivering benefits with an improved side effect and safety profile. With a deep commitment to scientific excellence and patient centricity, Psilera is transforming the lives of individuals affected by devastating neurodegenerative diseases. Welcome to the new era of mindful medicine. For more information visit www.psilera.com.

Media Contact:
Katie DeMarsh
Katie@Psilera.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psilera-to-unveil-new-data-on-lead-clinical-asset-at-the-bio-international-conference-on-june-5th-302156372.html

SOURCE Psilera
