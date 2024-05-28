Psilera to Unveil New Data on Lead Clinical Asset at the BIO International Conference on June 5th

Psilera is excited to reveal the latest round of compelling preclinical data showing their lead clinical compound, PSIL-006, is exceeding expectations.
Ground-breaking preclinical data on next-generation psychedelic, PSIL-006, reveals therapeutic benefits in depression, anxiety, cognition, and sleep cycle restoration while eliminating hallucinations.
TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera, an innovative biotechnology company designing first and best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative conditions, is excited to reveal the latest round of compelling preclinical data showing their lead clinical compound, PSIL-006, is exceeding expectations. Co-Founder and CEO Chris Witowski, PhD will be presenting this new data during Psilera’s company presentation at the BIO International Conference in San Diego on Wednesday June 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST in Company Presentation Theater 2. Psilera representatives will also be attending BIO to discuss advances in their pipeline and business development opportunities.
