Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2024

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) (“Protagonist” or the “Company”) today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference.

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference - August 5-6, 2024

Format: Fireside Chat

Day/Time: Tuesday, August 6 at 2:00-2:35 P.M. EDT

If you are interested in meeting with the Protagonist team during the conference, please reach out to your BTIG representative.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced Phase 3 stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company’s proprietary technology platform. Protagonist and JNJ scientists jointly discovered PN-235 as part of Protagonist’s Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) antagonist collaboration with JNJ and followed it through IND-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies, with JNJ assuming responsibility for further clinical development. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company’s lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 development program for polycythemia vera (PV). The randomized portion of the Phase 2 REVIVE study has been successfully completed, and results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in February 2024. The open-label extension (OLE) component of Phase 2 REVIVE study is ongoing, followed by an additional 2-year long-term extension (LTE) THRIVE study. Enrollment has been completed in the global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera. Rusfertide is being co-developed and co-commercialized with Takeda pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Takeda announced in January 2024.

More information on Protagonist and its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company’s website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

