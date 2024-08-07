SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PROPHASE LABS INC. TO PRESENT SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 14

August 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

GARDEN CITY, NY, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), announced today that they will be presenting second quarter 2024 financial results on a virtual conference call hosted by Renmark Financial on August 14, 2024 at 11:00 am EDT. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the virtual conference call. ProPhase Labs Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

Investors interested in participating in this live event will need to register using the link below. After the event, a replay will be available on The Company’s Investor website.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/second-quarter-2024-results-virtual-conference-call-nasdaq-prph-l4Vthap3cH

  • To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company. Our goal is to create a healthier world with bold action and the power of insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, while developing potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against cancer. This includes a potentially life-saving cancer test focused on early detection of esophageal cancer and potential breakthrough cancer therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action. Our world-class CLIA labs and cutting-edge diagnostic technology provide wellness solutions for healthcare providers and consumers. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our multi-billion-dollar potential.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

ProPhase Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
267-880-1111
investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

ProPhase Retail Investor Relations Contact:
Renmark Financial Communications
John Boidman
514-939-3989
Jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com

New York Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Earnings
Bayer Touts ‘Modest’ Q2 Performance Amid Sweeping Reorganization
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of blood cells being produced in the bone marrow
Cancer
Actinium to Farm Out AML Radioactive Drug After FDA Asks for Another Trial
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen