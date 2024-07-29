Priovant Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment in Global Phase 3 Study Evaluating Brepocitinib in Dermatomyositis (VALOR)

VALOR is the largest interventional dermatomyositis study ever conducted.

Double-blind placebo-controlled study enrolled 241 subjects randomized 1:1:1 to brepocitinib 30 mg, brepocitinib 15 mg, and placebo.

Data are expected in the second half of 2025, with potential dermatomyositis NDA submission to follow.

Priovant also continues to rapidly progress development of brepocitinib for non-infectious uveitis, with additional data from the Phase 2 NEPTUNE study and initiation of an NDA-enabling Phase 3 program expected later this year.

DURHAM, N.C., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Priovant Therapeutics today announced completion of enrollment of the Phase 3 VALOR study evaluating brepocitinib in dermatomyositis. The study enrolled 241 subjects across 90 sites in four continents, making it the largest interventional dermatomyositis trial ever conducted.

Dermatomyositis (DM) is a multi-organ idiopathic inflammatory condition that affects approximately 40,000 adults in the United States. DM is characterized by debilitating muscle weakness and skin lesions. Approximately half of patients report falls and one third require mobility aids (e.g., canes, walkers, wheelchairs). Dermatomyositis rashes often affect large portions of a patient’s body including the scalp and can be disfiguring and painful. In addition to skin and muscle manifestations, DM can also impact other organ systems, particularly through interstitial lung disease. The only approved therapies for DM are steroidal products and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg).

Brepocitinib is a dual selective inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1 administered orally once daily. Through dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibition, brepocitinib suppresses signaling of multiple pathogenic cytokines that are understood to drive DM disease activity. Brepocitinib has been dosed in over 1,400 subjects and generated positive results in seven Phase 2 studies across multiple autoimmune diseases.

“Dermatomyositis is a highly morbid disease for which we have limited treatment options available,” said Dr. Ruth Ann Vleugels, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., Heidi and Scott C. Schuster Distinguished Chair in Dermatology, Director of the Autoimmune Skin Disease Program and Connective Tissue Disease Clinics at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Program Director for the Rheumatology-Dermatology Fellowship at Harvard Medical School. “Brepocitinib is a promising investigational therapy with the potential to transform standard of care treatment for dermatomyositis if approved. The rapid enrollment of the VALOR study reflects the myositis medical community’s commitment to this crucial goal. We look forward to seeing the study’s results next year and to ideally having an excellent therapeutic option for our patients with this debilitating disease.”

VALOR is a double-blind placebo-controlled study with subjects randomized 1:1:1 to brepocitinib 30 mg, brepocitinib 15 mg, and placebo. The primary endpoint in the VALOR study is the Total Improvement Score (TIS) at 52 weeks. The TIS is a registrational composite endpoint of six measures of DM disease activity. Secondary endpoints include additional measurements of skin and muscle disease, measurements of disease activity in other impacted organ systems, steroid-sparing benefit, and patient-reported quality of life outcomes. Data are anticipated in the second half of calendar year 2025, with a potential NDA submission to follow.

“The dermatomyositis patient community is optimistic that the VALOR study will figure prominently in the history of our collective efforts to improve the lives of people living with dermatomyositis,” said Lynn Wilson, President of Myositis Support and Understanding (MSU). “Completed enrollment of the VALOR study represents new medical possibilities and much needed hope for so many patients and families.” Paula Eichenbrenner, Executive Director of The Myositis Association (TMA), added “People living with dermatomyositis experience an ongoing battle with the debilitating consequences of their disease, and novel treatment options are desperately needed. Successful enrollment of the VALOR study brings excitement, and we are grateful to the dermatomyositis community for embracing the opportunity to advance understanding of this complex condition.”

Priovant also continues to advance brepocitinib’s development for treatment of non-infectious uveitis (NIU), another highly morbid autoimmune disease with significant unmet need. NIU is the fourth leading cause of blindness among the working-age population in the developed world. Primary endpoint data from the successful Phase 2 NEPTUNE study were recently presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) meeting, with additional 24-week results on vascular leakage and macular edema accepted as oral presentations at the upcoming EURETINA Congress September 19-22 and American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting October 18-21. Priovant expects to share 52-week top-line results from the NEPTUNE study and initiate an NDA-enabling Phase 3 program by the end of 2024.

“Priovant continues to make progress towards our goal of developing brepocitinib as a transformational therapy for highly morbid autoimmune diseases where the need for novel efficacious therapies is greatest,” said Ben Zimmer, Priovant CEO. “We deeply appreciate the time and commitment of the patients, investigators, and site research staff who enable this important work. We look forward to providing further updates as we reach upcoming milestones in 2024 and 2025.”

About Priovant

Priovant Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapies for autoimmune diseases with high morbidity and few available treatment options. The company’s lead asset is brepocitinib, a dual selective inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1. Through dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibition, brepocitinib is able to distinctively suppress key cytokines linked to autoimmunity—including type I IFN, type II IFN, IL-6, IL-12, and IL-23—with a single, targeted therapy. Brepocitinib is administered as a once-daily oral therapy. It has been dosed in over 1,400 subjects and has generated positive data in seven Phase 2 studies. Brepocitinib is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 program for dermatomyositis and is entering a Phase 3 program for non-infectious uveitis.

