PrimeRx Announces Partnership with Legacy Pharmacy Group

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRx, an industry-leading provider of pharmacy management software has announced a partnership with Legacy Pharmacy Group, a major group purchasing organization for independent pharmacies in the tristate area.

The partnership will facilitate access to PrimeRx for the 550 plus independent pharmacies in 16 states that comprise the Legacy network. PrimeRx, the preferred technology solution for thousands of pharmacies nationwide, offers extensive capabilities that seamlessly manage tasks and workflows for all pharmacy types and needs.

“We are pleased to partner with the highly respected Legacy Pharmacy Group, which has a well-earned reputation for helping independent pharmacies operate at the highest levels of efficiency,” said Ketan Mehta, PrimeRx Chief Executive Officer. “Legacy pharmacies are committed to managing costs and protecting their bottom lines. PrimeRx is a natural fit for efficiency-focused pharmacies, and we look forward to introducing the system to network members,” Mehta added.

“This brings tremendous value to our GPO, our members will benefit from PrimeRx partnership,” said Ritesh Shah, Legacy GPO Chief Executive Officer.

Legacy GPO pharmacies that choose PrimeRx will have access to inventory-and-cost-management capabilities that include:

Real-time physical inventory visibility. Pharmacies can know the precise content and value – and expiration dates – of inventory at any given time.

Pharmacies can know the precise content and value – and expiration dates – of inventory at any given time. Automated refills management. Refills are seamlessly managed with minimal involvement by pharmacy staff. The system identifies all expired and lapsed prescriptions, which present opportunities for the pharmacy to (a) reach out to potentially non-adherent patients and (b) improve its dispensing rate.

Refills are seamlessly managed with minimal involvement by pharmacy staff. The system identifies all expired and lapsed prescriptions, which present opportunities for the pharmacy to (a) reach out to potentially non-adherent patients and (b) improve its dispensing rate. Extensive report generation. Users can customize reports on all aspects of pharmacy operations. This includes performance-related reports that highlight sales, pricing, reimbursements, and accounts payable/receivable, among dozens of other topics.

These capabilities are a small sample of the PrimeRx system’s extensive offerings. Legacy Pharmacy Group members are encouraged to learn more by contacting PrimeRx to schedule a system demonstration by visiting www.primerx.io to learn more.

About PrimeRx. PrimeRx provides state-of-the-art pharmacy management solutions for thousands of pharmacies nationwide. By harnessing technology, PrimeRx empowers pharmacies to achieve operational excellence and superior patient care. With a legacy of innovation and customer satisfaction, PrimeRx is shaping a new era in pharmacy solutions. Learn more at www.primerx.io.

About Legacy Pharmacy Group (LPG). Legacy Pharmacy Group (LPG), headquartered in Hackensack, NJ, supports over 550 independent pharmacies as the tristate area’s largest group purchasing organization (GPO). Founded seven years ago, LPG boosts profitability for members by offering progress, effective programs and services in a competitive market. Learn more at https://lpgrx.us/.

