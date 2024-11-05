ZyVersa Therapeutics Highlights Published Data Demonstrating the Potential of Inflammasome Inhibition to Protect Pancreatic Islet Beta Cells and Attenuate Progression from Obesity to Insulin Resistance and Type 2 Diabetes

During obesity, inflammasome-driven inflammation results in significant loss of pancreatic islet beta cell mass, severely impairing the insulin secreting capacity of the remaining beta cells.

Preserving pancreatic islet beta cell function is key to prevention of insulin resistance and development of type 2 diabetes.

The published data showed that inflammasome NLRP3 inhibition was protective of pancreatic islet beta cells, restoring their function and improving metabolic status in an obesity DIO mouse model.

Data from this article support ZyVersa’s development of Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 for obesity and its associated comorbidities to be used as an add-on to incretin therapy.

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, highlights data from an article published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Nanomedicine titled Small Intestinal Endocrine Cell Derived Exosomal ACE2 Protects Islet β-Cell Function by Inhibiting the Activation of NLRP3 Inflammasome and Reducing β-Cell Pyroptosis. Through investigation on how exosomes derived from gut microbiota can transport signals to remotely regulate pancreatic islet β-cell function, the researchers documented that:

Inflammasome-driven inflammation resulted in severely damaged pancreatic islets.

Damaged Islets demonstrated disrupted cellular arrangement and visible vascular thickening, leading to islet cell loss and metabolic dysfunction.

Inflammasome inhibition reduced the inflammation and pancreatic islet damage, and attenuated the metabolic dysfunction.



“This data supports the potential of Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, as a key component of obesity care when added to incretins used for weight loss. According to the International Obesity Collaborative, obesity care is about health, not weight. It consists of evidence-based options that address the comorbidities of obesity, such as diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia, and improve well-being,” said Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa’s Co-founder, Chairman, CEO and President. “We are excited about the potential of IC 100 to effectively control the inflammation of obesity. Unlike the NLRP3 inhibitors in development, IC 100 targets ASC to inhibit multiple inflammasomes, including NLRP3 and AIM2, which are activated in obesity. More importantly, IC 100 uniquely disrupts the function of ASC specks to attenuate the chronic, systemic inflammation leading to obesity comorbidities. We look forward to progressing IC 100’s obesity development program into phase 1 around mid-2025.”

About Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100

IC 100 is a novel humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammasome adaptor protein ASC. IC 100 was designed to attenuate both initiation and perpetuation of the inflammatory response. It does so by binding to a specific region of the ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes, including NLRP1, NLRP2, NLRP3, NLRC4, AIM2, and Pyrin. Intracellularly, IC 100 binds to ASC monomers, inhibiting inflammasome formation, thereby blocking activation of IL-1β early in the inflammatory cascade. IC 100 also binds to ASC in ASC Specks, both intracellularly and extracellularly, further blocking activation of IL-1β and the perpetuation of the inflammatory response that is pathogenic in inflammatory diseases. Because active cytokines amplify adaptive immunity through various mechanisms, IC 100, by attenuating cytokine activation, also attenuates the adaptive immune response. The lead indication for IC 100 is obesity and its associated metabolic complications. To review a white paper summarizing the mechanism of action and preclinical data for IC 100, Click Here.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with inflammatory or kidney diseases with high unmet medical needs. We are well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated monoclonal antibody, Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, and in kidney disease with phase 2 Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200. The lead indication for IC 100 is obesity and its associated metabolic complications, and for VAR 200, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Each therapeutic area offers a “pipeline within a product,” with potential for numerous indications. The total accessible market is over $100 billion. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

