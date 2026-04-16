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Zymeworks to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 7, 2026

April 16, 2026 | 
2 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a biotechnology company managing a portfolio of licensed healthcare assets while developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will report its first quarter 2026 financial results after market close on May 7, 2026. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update on May 7, 2026 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The event will be webcast live with dial-in details and webcast replays available on Zymeworks’ website at https://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company managing a portfolio of licensed healthcare assets and developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company’s asset and royalty aggregation strategy focuses on optimizing positive future cash flows from an emerging portfolio of licensed products such as Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) and other licensed products and product candidates, such as pasritamig. In addition, Zymeworks is also building a portfolio of healthcare assets that can generate strong cash flows, while supporting the development of innovative medicines. Zymeworks engineered and developed Ziihera, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology and has entered into separate agreements with BeOne Medicines Ltd. (formerly BeiGene, Ltd.) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutics. These capabilities have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:
Shrinal Inamdar
Vice President, Investor Relations
(604) 678-1388
ir@zymeworks.com   

Media Inquiries:
Diana Papove
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(604) 678-1388
media@zymeworks.com


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