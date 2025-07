ZURZUVAE® (zuranolone) Receives Positive Opinion from CHMP for the Treatment of Women with Postpartum Depression

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for ZURZUVAE® (zuranolone) for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults following childbirth. If approved by the European Commission (EC), ZURZUVAE will be the first treatment authorized within the European Union specifically indicated to treat depressive symptoms for women with PPD. ZURZUVAE is a once-daily, oral, 14-day treatment which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023.

“This is an important milestone for maternal health in the European Union,” said Priya Singhal, M.D., M.P.H., Head of Development at Biogen. “ZURZUVAE represents a novel therapeutic approach for the targeted treatment of postpartum depression, with data demonstrating potential for symptom improvement as early as day three of a 14-day course. If approved, this represents a significant opportunity to advance the treatment of a serious condition that remains both underdiagnosed and undertreated.”

PPD is one of the most common medical conditions associated with pregnancy.1-3 Symptoms of PPD may include depressed mood, anxiety, affected ability to bond with the newborn, functional impairment of daily activities, feelings of guilt and worthlessness, doubts about motherhood, and thoughts of self- or infant harm.1 Left untreated, PPD symptoms may persist beyond the postpartum period and can lead to prolonged maternal morbidities and repercussions on child development.4-6

In Europe, an estimated 5-20% of women with a pregnancy experience symptoms of PPD.7-12 Because clinical guidelines for screening and management of depression during and after pregnancy vary across European countries, many cases may go undiagnosed and untreated.3 Death by suicide during the perinatal period is a leading cause of maternal mortality in Europe.4, 13

The CHMP’s recommendation for ZURZUVAE is based on the SKYLARK Study evaluating ZURZUVAE which met its primary endpoint, a significant mean reduction from baseline in the 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAMD-17) total score, a common measure of depression severity, at Day 15 as compared to placebo. All key secondary endpoints were also met, with significant reduction in depressive symptoms seen as early as Day 3 and sustained through Day 45 compared to placebo. ZURZUVAE was generally well-tolerated. The most frequently reported side effects ≥ 5% and greater than placebo in patients treated with ZURZUVAE 50 mg were somnolence, dizziness, and sedation.

The CHMP’s recommendation for ZURZUVAE will now be reviewed by the EC for marketing authorization in the European Union with a final decision expected in the third quarter of 2025. The U.S. FDA approved ZURZUVAE in August 2023 and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) scheduled it as a Class IV controlled substance on October 31, 2023.

About ZURZUVAE® (zuranolone)

In the U.S., ZURZUVAE® is a once-daily, oral, 14-day medicine for treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. ZURZUVAE is a neuroactive steroid (NAS) GABA-A receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM). The GABA system is the major inhibitory signaling pathway of the brain and central nervous system and contributes to regulating brain function.

ZURZUVAE was discovered by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), and in 2020 Biogen and Sage Therapeutics entered into a collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize ZURZUVAE in the U.S. As part of the agreement, Biogen received exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ZURZUVAE outside of the U.S., excluding Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading biotechnology company that pioneers innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patients’ lives and to create value for shareholders and our communities. We apply deep understanding of human biology and leverage different modalities to advance first-in-class treatments or therapies that deliver superior outcomes. Our approach is to take bold risks, balanced with return on investment to deliver long-term growth.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com.

