Press Releases

Zura Bio to Participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit

February 5, 2026 | 
HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZURA #TeamZura--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) (“Zura” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel and differentiated medicines to meaningfully improve the lives of patients with serious and debilitating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that its senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET in New York, NY. The Company will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings on the same day.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website under News & Events. A replay will remain archived for at least 30 days.

ABOUT ZURA

Zura is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with unmet need. The Company’s pipeline includes product candidates designed to target key mechanisms of immune system imbalance, with the goal of improving efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience for patients.

Zura’s lead product candidate, tibulizumab (ZB-106), is being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical studies in adults: TibuSHIELD, a study in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and TibuSURE, a study in systemic sclerosis (SSc). Additional product candidates crebankitug (ZB-168) and torudokimab (ZB-880) have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are being evaluated for their potential across a range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.zurabio.com.


Contacts

Megan K. Weinshank
Head of Corporate Affairs
ir@zurabio.com

