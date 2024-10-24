Zomedica Launches Ear Cytology Quick Scan Protocol for TRUVIEW(TM) Digital Microscope & Telepathology Platform

New Ear Cytology protocol significantly improves veterinary practice workflow by reducing total time to perform common diagnostic procedure

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the release of the Ear Cytology Quick Scan protocol, a new feature available on the TRUVIEW microscope equipped with the TRUprep™ automated slide preparation system. This innovative feature streamlines the slide preparation and scanning of ear cytology cases, allowing veterinary professionals to diagnose and treat companion animals faster and more efficiently.

Ear infections are among the most common reasons for vet visits. The Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market, valued at $648 million in 2023, is projected to grow to $1.2 billion by 2032, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.Otitis, a common condition that affects 15-20% of dogs and 4-7% of cats, requires efficient and accurate cytology workflows to diagnose the presence of yeast, bacteria, and inflammation. Additionally, it is crucial for monitoring the effectiveness of treatment during post-treatment recovery.

The Ear Cytology Quick Scan protocol enables veterinarians to complete the slide preparation and review of commonly performed ear cytology cases in just over four minutes, dramatically improving both speed and workflow. This feature is particularly beneficial for clinics that handle a high volume of ear cytology cases, supporting rapid, accurate diagnostics to enhance patient care.

Bill Campbell, Zomedica’s Vice President, Imaging, stated, “The Ear Cytology Quick Scan feature enhances diagnostic speed and accuracy, helping veterinarians provide better care while optimizing clinic workflow. This innovation continues our commitment to offering cutting-edge tools that improve both patient outcomes and clinic efficiency.”

Zomedica’s research into veterinary clinic workflows identified inefficiencies in ear cytology processes. Time-consuming steps are automated with the TRUVIEW microscope and TRUprep automated slide preparation. These advancements enable veterinarians to make faster, more accurate diagnoses, leading to better patient outcomes.

Dr. Robert Schick, a practicing veterinary dermatologist, praised the TRUVIEW system, saying: “We use our TRUVIEW every day for skin and ear cytology. Not only does it free up my technicians to do other work, but we also get beautiful digital images that we can share with owners and referring veterinarians.”

With the Ear Cytology Quick Scan protocol launch, Zomedica reaffirms its commitment to enhancing veterinary care by improving diagnostic tools that optimize clinic workflow and profitability.

For more information on the TRUVIEW digital microscope and its capabilities, visit www.zomedica.com/truview.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW™ digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $83 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

Follow Zomedica

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company’s products, the Company’s ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts and the impact of COVID-19 on our business, results and financial condition.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products, including acceptance of the TRUVIEW microscope or the Ear Cytology Quick Scan protocol; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including meeting distribution obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact upon our business operations generally, including our ability to develop and commercialize our products, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com