Zomedica Announces Strategic Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to Expand Equine Endocrine Diagnostic Testing Using TRUFORMA(R) Platform

Collaboration with one of the world's largest animal health companies expected to accelerate TRUFORMA adoption, expand installed base, and drive recurring diagnostic revenue

Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for equine and companion animals, today announced a collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., a global leader in the animal health industry, to enhance early detection along with treatment and monitoring of pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID) in horses.

The collaboration integrates the TRUFORMA system into Boehringer Ingelheim's idPPID™ awareness and testing program, enabling veterinarians to perform rapid endocrine testing at the point of care using Zomedica's equine endogenous ACTH (eACTH) and equine insulin assays.

This collaboration will now enable veterinarians to perform rapid endocrine testing at the point of care that fosters prompt diagnosis and treatment. The integration of Zomedica's TRUFORMA diagnostic platform into the Boehringer Ingelheim idPPID™ awareness and testing program brings advantages for veterinarians and horse owners, alike.

Under the agreement, Zomedica will promote the idPPID program to veterinarians within its TRUFORMA and PulseVet® customer networks, while Boehringer Ingelheim will expand its PPID testing program to include reimbursing participating veterinarians for diagnostic testing performed with Zomedica's TRUFORMA platform and reimbursement through laboratory testing at Cornell University.

Participation in the program requires no-cost placement of TRUFORMA analyzers in equine veterinary practices along with the diagnostic cartridge kits reimbursed by Boehringer, expanding the installed base of Zomedica's platform and enabling the veterinarian to reorder both the initial cartridges and the remaining equine assays available from Zomedica, including Cortisol and Progesterone.

PPID, previously known as equine Cushing's disease, is the most common endocrine disorder in aging horses, affecting approximately 20-25% of horses over the age of 15. This prevalence has been documented in multiple epidemiological studies, including research published in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, which reported that roughly one-fifth of horses over 15 years of age show evidence of PPID based on endocrine testing (McFarlane et al., Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, 2018).

The program will utilize Zomedica's TRUFORMA® equine endogenous ACTH (eACTH) assay, which recent comparative evaluation data has demonstrated to have the closest agreement to reference laboratory results when compared with other commercially available assays, supporting its reliability for diagnosing PPID and monitoring treatment response.

"Collaborating with Boehringer Ingelheim-one of the largest and most respected companies in global animal health-represents a major milestone for Zomedica," said Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica. "Their leadership in equine medicine combined with our TRUFORMA diagnostic technology creates a powerful synergy and is another critical step in our strategy.

"Veterinarians play a critical role in recognizing and managing PPID, and we've seen the meaningful difference that early diagnosis, treatment and whole-horse management can make," said Dwana Neal, Executive Director, US Equine Business at Boehringer Ingelheim. "By collaborating with Zomedica, we're expanding access to innovative diagnostic solutions and empowering veterinarians to make faster, more confident decisions-ultimately supporting better outcomes for the horses in their care, and their owners."

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi Loop® line of therapeutic devices, along with the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, VETGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, and VETIGEL® hemostatic gel, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. In addition, the Company offers product development services in the form of engineering services and contract manufacturing to clients in both the animal and human health markets. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 135 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 17% in 2025 to $32 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $53 million in liquidity as of December 31, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

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SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

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