Zoetis to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced that Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences.

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Interested parties can access live audio webcasts of the presentations by visiting https://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. Replays will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of each event.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

