Zoetis to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2026 Animal Health Summit

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2026 Animal Health Summit on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast by visiting https://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

