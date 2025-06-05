Zoetis Releases 2024 Sustainability Progress Update

Increased colleague-reported volunteer hours by 23%, making a difference for animals, those who care for them, and communities

Zoetis Foundation dispersed $11.3 million in grants, including funding for nearly 500 veterinary student scholarships

Launched strategic partnerships to address sustainability needs for dairy and beef producers

Responded to avian influenza challenges with science-driven solutions

Sourced 80.6% of global electricity from renewable sources

Advanced sustainable manufacturing with packaging improvements and reduced emissions

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis published its 2024 Sustainability Progress Update “Advancing Sustainability in Animal Health for a Better Future” to highlight the company’s continued progress toward achieving its Driven to Care aspirations. The publication represents Zoetis’ fifth year reporting on its purpose-driven actions across three pillars – Communities, Animals and the Planet – that strengthen its business by creating long-term value, enhancing stakeholder trust, and supporting sustainable growth.

“Zoetis contributes to a healthier future for communities, animals and the planet thanks to our colleagues who demonstrate their commitment to the Driven to Care strategy and are empowered to advance our company’s purpose,” said Jeannette Ferran Astorga, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, and Chief Sustainability Officer at Zoetis and President of the Zoetis Foundation. “By embedding our sustainability strategy across our business, and through purposeful partnerships with our customers and other stakeholders, our actions address challenges at the intersection of people, animals and the environment.”

Highlights of the company’s progress in 2024 include:

Communities – Care and Collaboration

20,404 hours of community-based volunteer time reported by colleagues, which represents 102% of the company’s stated goal and a 23% increase from hours reported in 2023. Zoetis provides paid time off for colleagues to volunteer and support animals, their caregivers, and local communities.

The Zoetis Foundation disbursed $11.3 million in grants in 2024 ($26.2 million since 2021), supporting education, well-being, and livelihoods for veterinarians and farmers as well as humanitarian aid and a matching gifts program. The grantmaking in 2024 included $3.5 million in funding that will provide nearly 500 veterinary student scholarships.

$8.9 million invested in communities through Zoetis Inc. corporate giving; efforts included vet care access to approximately 322,000 pet owners in need and providing care to approximately 428,000 animals affected by disasters.

86% colleague engagement rate driven by a culture anchored in Core Beliefs; the company’s focus on colleagues includes talent development programs, mentorship and coaching, and comprehensive benefits to foster an inclusive workplace where every colleague can thrive.

Animals – Innovation in Animal Health

Launched a strategic partnership with Danone, leveraging Zoetis’ genetics expertise to advance the dairy industry’s approach to breeding cattle for sustainability. Also, began a research collaboration with AgNext to close data gaps and meet the evolving sustainability needs of the cattle industry.

Introduced solutions for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) including existing vaccines used to help protect California Condors in the U.S. and trialed on five species of endangered birds in New Zealand.

Treated 16.7 million cows and 354.9 million chickens in Sub-Saharan Africa, exceeding goals, through the company’s African Livestock Productivity and Health Advancement (A.L.P.H.A. Plus) initiative.

Planet – The Drive to Protect our Planet

Continued progress toward carbon neutrality in the company’s own operations, reducing total Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 26.7% from 2023. This reduction was primarily driven by increased renewable energy credits procured through a virtual power purchase agreement.

80.6% of the company’s global electricity is from renewable sources. The company’s locations covered by renewable electricity include 15 manufacturing sites, its R&D headquarters in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and its international headquarters office in Dublin, Ireland.

Installed an 800kW solar array at the Rutherford manufacturing site in Australia – making it Zoetis’ eighth location to generate a portion of its power through on-site solar energy.

Implemented new sustainable packaging solutions and reduced waste through recycled paper packaging for a cattle vaccine in Europe and replaced single use with reusable pallets and transitioned from air to sea freight in Spain.

For more detailed disclosures on the company’s sustainability programs, practices and policies, please download Zoetis’ 2024 Sustainability Progress Update or visit www.zoetis.com/sustainability. Zoetis will continue to share updates on its sustainability activities, including progress against its Driven to Care aspirations, and report annually.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

