Zoetis Announces Health Canada Approval of Lenivia® (izenivetmab injection) for Alleviation of Osteoarthritis (OA) Pain in Dogs

First long-acting canine anti-nerve growth factor monoclonal antibody therapy administered once every three months

Approval marks major milestone in the company’s continued innovation for canine OA pain

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. today announced that Health Canada has approved Lenivia® (izenivetmab injection) for the alleviation of pain associated with osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs. Built on a decade of science and research, Lenivia is a new antibody therapy with a safety profile demonstrated in a nine-month field study where dogs receiving Lenivia experienced increased mobility and decreased pain after one injection. Lenivia effectively alleviates OA pain for three months with one injection through its novel binding properties to nerve growth factor (NGF), recognized as an important mediator of pain and inflammation.

Significance of OA Pain

Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic and progressive joint disease characterized by the inflammation and breakdown of joints, leading to pain and mobility issues. Although the disease cannot be cured, much can be done to alleviate the associated pain and improve quality of life. Nearly 40 percent of dogs of any age or size may be affected by OA pain1, 2, and chronic pain can negatively impact dogs’ movement, sleep, behavior and social relationships3.

“As the leader in animal health innovation and the groundbreaker in veterinary monoclonal antibodies, our scientists at Zoetis are committed to deeply understanding the unique species’ biology that drives the discovery and development that ultimately helps us meet our customers’ unmet medical needs,” said Rob Polzer, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and President, Research and Development at Zoetis. “Health Canada’s approval of Lenivia makes it the world’s first monoclonal antibody to alleviate OA pain in dogs for three months.”

Continued Innovation to Meet Medical Needs

Zoetis continues to advance care for animals around the globe with a robust pipeline fueled by lifecycle innovation, geographic expansion and disruptive innovation. Lenivia joins Librela® (bedinvetmab injection) in the company’s growing portfolio of OA pain products for dogs. Like Librela, Lenivia is a monoclonal antibody that targets NGF; however, Lenivia is designed to alleviate pain associated with OA for a longer period of time by binding to a different site on NGF.

“We are pleased to introduce Lenivia as our first long-acting therapy that alleviates OA pain in dogs, leading to improved quality of life and mobility. It also provides added convenience for pet owners who want to bring their dogs in for an injection once every three months,” said Richard Goldstein, DVM, DACVIM, DECVIM-CA, Global Chief Medical Officer and Head of Medical Affairs at Zoetis. “More than two years ago in Canada, we introduced the first monoclonal antibody therapy to alleviate pain associated with OA pain in dogs, and we look forward to providing veterinarians with another innovative tool to help them improve the quality of life for the animals in their care.”

About Lenivia

Lenivia is a monoclonal antibody therapy that binds to nerve growth factor to reduce NGF’s effects. Lenivia is indicated for the alleviation of pain associated with osteoarthritis in dogs. Lenivia is administered subcutaneously once every three months. Lenivia should not be used in dogs with known hypersensitivity to izenivetmab, or breeding, pregnant or lactating dogs, or dogs less than 12 months of age. The following clinical signs have been reported in dogs receiving Lenivia: balance problems, weakness or trouble standing, decreased appetite, vomiting or diarrhea, drinking more and urinating more.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to: our business plans or prospects; expectations regarding products, product approvals or licenses, products under development; and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

All trademarks are the property of Zoetis Services LLC or a related company or a licensor unless otherwise noted.

1Wright A, Amodie DM, Cernicchiaro N, et al. Identification of canine osteoarthritis using an owner-reported questionnaire and treatment monitoring using functional mobility tests. J Small Anim Pract. 2022;63(8):609-618.

2Enomoto M, de Castro N, Hash J, et al. Prevalence of radiographic appendicular osteoarthritis and associated clinical signs in young dogs. Sci Rep. 2024;14(1):2827.

3Lascelles BDX, Brown DC, Conzemius MG, Gill M, Oshinsky ML, Sharkey ML. Measurement of chronic pain in companion animals: discussions from the Pain in Animals Workshop (PAW) 2017. Vet J. 2019;250:71-78.

ZTS-COR

ZTS-IR

ZTS-CA

ZTS-PS

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Albano

1-862-399-0810 (o)

jennifer.albano@zoetis.com

Laura Panza

1-973-975-5176 (o)

laura.panza@zoetis.com

Investor Contacts:

Steve Frank

1-973-822-7141 (o)

steve.frank@zoetis.com

Nick Soonthornchai

1-973-443-2792 (o)

nick.soonthornchai@zoetis.com