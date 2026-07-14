Zoetis Announces Agreement to Acquire VitalRADS, Accelerating Diagnostic Capabilities

Acquisition would strengthen Zoetis’ Global Diagnostics portfolio through teleradiology, imaging services, and workflow technology, advancing a more comprehensive end-to-end Virtual Reference Lab

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. today announced its agreement to acquire VitalRADS, a veterinary teleradiology services platform. Building on the partnership with VitalRADS that Zoetis announced in August 2025, this acquisition adds around-the-clock access to board-certified veterinary specialists through a cloud-based teleradiology platform. Integrating VitalRADS’ capabilities into Zoetis’ Global Diagnostics portfolio enhances Zoetis’ reference laboratory services, delivering AI-assisted report generation and quality assurance and advancing toward a more comprehensive end-to-end Virtual Reference Lab.

VitalRADS operates a suite of complementary services – teleradiology, mobile ultrasound, outpatient imaging, and cloud image storage. Through its teleradiology service, VitalRADS provides around-the-clock access to board-certified veterinary specialists who review digital radiographs, ECGs, CT scans, and MRI scans from all modalities across more than 25 species, delivering same-day results and two-hour STAT reads.

VitalRADS also provides a mobile ultrasound service in the Greater Houston and Greater Seattle regions, serving over 200 clinics by performing on-site scans with portable equipment and transmitting results for remote or on-site interpretation. In addition, VitalRADS operates an outpatient imaging center in Cypress, Texas that provides diagnostic imaging for canine and feline patients. Its cloud image storage platform, VitalPACS, offers a cohesive Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) that safeguards images and directly integrates with medical record systems, enabling continuous imaging operations with a secure, scalable solution for clinicians. The business supports more than 1,800 active customers – including corporate and independent practices and universities – and is recognized as an American College of Veterinary Radiology certified residency program.

“Through 24/7 access to world-class veterinary radiologists, cardiologists, neurologists, and dentists, VitalRADS helps veterinarians identify conditions faster, inform clinical decision-making, and guide treatment plans,” said Jamie Brannan, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Zoetis. “By strengthening our diagnostics ecosystem beyond in-vitro testing and building a more complete end-to-end Virtual Lab offering for our customers, we're advancing our strategic pursuit of opportunities that unlock new sources of growth."

“This is an important milestone for our team and a reflection of the value we provide to veterinary teams,” said Dr. Brian Poteet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VitalRADS. “We are proud of what we have accomplished and remain committed to delivering the high-quality service and support our clients rely on. As part of Zoetis’ Global Diagnostics portfolio, we look forward to continuing to advance diagnostic solutions and improve patient care.”

Advancing Zoetis’ Virtual Reference Laboratory and AI-Driven Diagnostics

The acquisition of VitalRADS expands Zoetis’ Virtual Reference Laboratory and complements Zoetis’ growing AI-driven Diagnostics offerings. The Zoetis Virtual Laboratory is an integrated support network of board-certified specialists paired with best-in-class AI, providing actionable insights to help veterinarians diagnose and treat with confidence. Zoetis’ Vetscan Imagyst® and Vetscan Opticell™ platforms provide multiple testing applications in real-time at the point-of-care. VitalRADS brings specialist-led, AI-assisted workflows that streamline reporting, boosting productivity and quality. Its set of radiologist-centered tools includes auto-generated draft radiology reports from dictated findings, alongside an image-processing pipeline that supports quality review by flagging areas where model interpretation and radiologist findings diverge. These capabilities are powered by a robust clinical dataset and ongoing specialist feedback that support continuous improvement and insight generation.

Zoetis will partner closely with VitalRADS and its customers to ensure a seamless transition. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed. Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel to VitalRADS, with Guggenheim Securities serving as financial adviser to VitalRADS. Fenwick & West LLP acted as legal counsel to Zoetis.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to business plans or prospects, future operating or financial performance, future operating models, expectations regarding products, expectations regarding the performance of acquired companies and our ability to integrate new businesses, expectations regarding the financial impact of acquisitions, future use of cash, and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

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