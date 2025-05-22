SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zimmer Biomet to Present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

May 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

WARSAW, Ind., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today announced that members of the Zimmer Biomet management team will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

About Zimmer Biomet 

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Media



Investors



Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

(445) 248-0577

heather.zoumaslubeski@zimmerbiomet.com

 



David DeMartino

(646) 531-6115

david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com

 

Zach Weiner

(908) 591-6955

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

 



Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-46th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302462200.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Indiana Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Water tap dripping dollar bills on gray background. Business and financial success concept. 3D Rendering
Manufacturing
With Pharma Throwing Billions At US Manufacturing, Where Is The Cash Going?
April 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration showing businesspeople on an American flag
Job Trends
Massive Investment in US Manufacturing Triggers Wave of Career Opportunities
April 24, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline
Job Trends
7 Companies Hiring in Indiana
March 27, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel