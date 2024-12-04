Zimmer Biomet Receives FDA Clearance for Persona® SoluTion™ PPS® Femur

A Total Knee Replacement Alternative for Patients with Metal and/or Bone Cement Sensitivities

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of Persona® SoluTion™ Porous Plasma Spray (PPS®) Femur, a total knee implant component offering an alternative for patients with sensitivities to bone cement and/or metal. The Persona SoluTion PPS Femur features a porous coating for cementless fixation and leverages a proprietary surface treatment designed to enhance wear performance.1,2

“With the FDA clearance of Persona SoluTion PPS Femur, in combination with our Persona OsseoTi® Tibia and OsseoTi Patella, we are proud to offer surgeons a fully cementless alternative to cobalt-chrome implants,” said Joe Urban, President, Knees at Zimmer Biomet. “Persona SoluTion PPS Femur combines our latest advances in cementless fixation with decades of proprietary clinical expertise in developing novel materials and surface hardening processes. The utility and versatility of our comprehensive and clinically proven Persona Knee System is further enhanced with the addition of this innovative solution that could help surgeons address two potential causes of revision procedures: sensitivities to bone cement and metal.”

“Hypersensitivities to bone cement or certain metals in implants are often not identified until after surgery when the patient reports pain and other signs of implant loosening,” said Dr. George Guild III, MD of Total Joint Specialists in Cumming, Georgia. “With the availability of this option, surgeons can proactively mitigate a potentially avoidable risk of implant failure.”

Hypersensitivity to metal is a challenge for a certain patient population associated with a traditional cemented total knee replacement (TKR) with an implant made of cobalt-chrome (Co-Cr-Mo) alloy.3 When exposed to certain metals, people with these hypersensitivities can experience an inflammatory response, pain and implant loosening that can require a revision TKR.4 Persona SoluTion PPS Femur offers cementless fixation with its clinically proven PPS coating that provides initial scratch fit stability and supports biologic fixation through bony ongrowth.3-12 When combined with Persona OsseoTi tibia and Vivacit-E® Highly Crosslinked Polyethylene (HXLPE), the total knee implant is designed to minimize the most common metal sensitizers (nickel, cobalt and chromium) likely to elicit an immune response and is made of a proprietary Tivanium® (Ti-6Al-4V) alloy with over 17 years of clinical use.13 The Tivanium alloy is treated with the Ti-Nidium Surface Hardening Process and is compatible with Vivacit-E HXLPE articular surfaces. The Persona Solution PPS femur coupled with a Vivacit-E bearing demonstrates similar wear performance as compared to Persona cobalt chromium alloy femur coupled with a Vivacit-E bearing.14,15

Persona SoluTion PPS Femur will be commercially available in the U.S. in Q1 2025.

