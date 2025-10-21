Zimmer Biomet Highlights Robotics & Musculoskeletal Product Innovations at 2025 AAHKS Annual Meeting

Company to Spotlight Comprehensive Hip & Knee Portfolios and Latest Advancements in Robotics, Including the mBôs™ System Following Recent Acquisition of Monogram Technologies

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that it is highlighting bold innovations across its broad robotics and musculoskeletal portfolio at the 2025 annual meeting of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS).

During the meeting, the company's booth will prominently feature its broad knee and hip portfolio of customer-centric solutions and infection solutions, along with the latest robotic technologies and data solutions to meet a vast array of surgeon techniques and preferences. Zimmer Biomet will also showcase the surgeon-guided robotic technology recently acquired through the Monogram Technologies Inc. acquisition.

"Orthopedics is at a pivotal moment," said Ivan Tornos, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zimmer Biomet. "As the population ages and expectations rise, patients are demanding more: less disruption, faster recovery and care that fits their lives. Surgeons need solutions that match this urgency, and that's why we've engineered next-generation hip and knee implants and curated an ecosystem of robotics, digital platforms and AI. This isn't incremental innovation — it's the most ambitious innovation cycle in our company's history, positioning Zimmer Biomet to deliver the industry's most comprehensive and adaptable suite of orthopedic robotics and navigation technologies designed to elevate surgical precision and transform patient outcomes."

The highlights at the Zimmer Biomet booth (#1206) include:

Digital and Technology Solutions

mBôs™ TKA System : a CT-based, semi-autonomous, total knee arthroplasty (TKA) robotic technology that received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. A surgeon-guided fully autonomous version of this technology is currently in clinical trials.

: a CT-based, semi-autonomous, total knee arthroplasty (TKA) robotic technology that received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. A surgeon-guided fully autonomous version of this technology is currently in clinical trials. ROSA ® Knee with OptimiZe ™ : the newest version of the ROSA ® Knee System that customizes and looks to enhance the surgeon's experience with personalized and intelligent surgical planning, new positioning, tracking and alignment features to improve accuracy 1 and reduce user variability, 2 pending U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance.

: the newest version of the ROSA Knee System that customizes and looks to enhance the surgeon's experience with personalized and intelligent surgical planning, new positioning, tracking and alignment features to improve accuracy and reduce user variability, pending U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance. TMINI ® Miniature Robotic System : a state-of-the-art miniature, handheld, wireless CT-based robotic system designed to enable accurate and precise implant placement.

: a state-of-the-art miniature, handheld, wireless CT-based robotic system designed to enable accurate and precise implant placement. ZB Edge ® Analytics

mymobility® Care Management Platform

Knee Reconstruction Technologies

Oxford ® Cementless Partial Knee 3,4 in the operating room and has been proven to have excellent survivorship 5,6 worldwide.

in the operating room and has been proven to have excellent survivorship worldwide. Persona ® OsseoTi ® Keel Tibia 7

Persona® SoluTion™ PPS® Femur : a knee implant component designed to serve as an alternative metal for patients with certain metal sensitivities like nickel and cobalt-chrome (Co, Cr, Ni) and bone cement that features a porous coating for cementless fixation and leverages a proprietary surface treatment designed to enhance wear performance. 8,9

: a knee implant component designed to serve as an alternative metal for patients with certain metal sensitivities like nickel and cobalt-chrome (Co, Cr, Ni) and bone cement that features a porous coating for cementless fixation and leverages a proprietary surface treatment designed to enhance wear performance. Persona IQ® The Smart Knee® 10,11 and trends, allowing care teams to monitor and personalize the TKA patient experience.10-12

Hip Reconstruction Technologies

For more information about Zimmer Biomet events at 2025 AAHKS, visit https://www.zimmerbiomet.com/en/aahks2025.html.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Important Safety Information for Oxford Cementless Partial Knee:

The Oxford® Cementless Partial Knee System is indicated for use in unilateral knee procedures with osteoarthritis or avascular necrosis limited to the medial compartment of the knee. It is intended to be implanted without the application of bone cement for patients whose clinical condition would benefit from a shorter surgical time compared to the cemented implant. The Oxford Partial Knee is not indicated for use in the lateral compartment or for patients with ligament deficiency, or for use in simultaneous bilateral surgery or planned staged bilateral procedures. Potential risks include, but are not limited to, loosening, dislocation, fracture, wear and infection, any of which can require additional surgery. For a full list of product indications, contraindications and warnings, please see the associated product Instructions For Use (IFU).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Laboratory and animal studies are not necessarily indicative of clinical performance.

THINK Surgical and TMINI are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

Persona IQ:



The objective kinematic data generated by the CSE with CHIRP System are not intended to support clinical decision-making and have not been shown to provide any clinical benefit

