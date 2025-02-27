SUBSCRIBE
Zimmer Biomet Appoints Jehanzeb Noor as Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy, Innovation and Business Development Officer

February 27, 2025 | 
2 min read

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that Jehanzeb Noor is joining the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy, Innovation and Business Development Officer. He will report to Ivan Tornos, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet.

In his new role, Mr. Noor will be responsible for leading strategy development and execution and all facets of M&A, including the integration for our pending acquisition of Paragon 28. In addition, he will have oversight of the research and product development organizations, inclusive of new product and service development, partnership and ecosystem development, and platform technologies. He will also serve as the Chief of Staff to the CEO.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jehanzeb to Zimmer Biomet,” said Mr. Tornos. “Over the course of his career, Jehanzeb has consistently demonstrated an impressive track record of significantly improving execution, culture and results. As we continue to boldly execute against our strategy and pursue innovation, I am confident Jehanzeb will be instrumental to our long-term success and deliver value for patients, surgeons, health systems and shareholders.”

Prior to Zimmer Biomet, Mr. Noor served as President and Managing Director for Europe, Africa, and Asia at Trivium, where he led Trivium’s top & bottom-line transformation to drive operational excellence for margin and cash expansion. Prior to Trivium, Mr. Noor was CEO of Smiths Medical for three years and also held roles of increasing responsibility at Amcor, McKinsey, Ford Motor Company, and Constellation Energy Commodities Group.

Mr. Noor holds a Master of Science with a focus on Product Development, a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, all from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Media

Investors

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

David DeMartino

445-248-0577

646-531-6115

heather.zoumaslubeski@zimmerbiomet.com

david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com

Zach Weiner

908-591-6955

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-appoints-jehanzeb-noor-as-senior-vice-president-chief-strategy-innovation-and-business-development-officer-302386664.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

