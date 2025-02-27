Zimmer Biomet Appoints Jehanzeb Noor as Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy, Innovation and Business Development Officer

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that Jehanzeb Noor is joining the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy, Innovation and Business Development Officer. He will report to Ivan Tornos, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet.

In his new role, Mr. Noor will be responsible for leading strategy development and execution and all facets of M&A, including the integration for our pending acquisition of Paragon 28. In addition, he will have oversight of the research and product development organizations, inclusive of new product and service development, partnership and ecosystem development, and platform technologies. He will also serve as the Chief of Staff to the CEO.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jehanzeb to Zimmer Biomet,” said Mr. Tornos. “Over the course of his career, Jehanzeb has consistently demonstrated an impressive track record of significantly improving execution, culture and results. As we continue to boldly execute against our strategy and pursue innovation, I am confident Jehanzeb will be instrumental to our long-term success and deliver value for patients, surgeons, health systems and shareholders.”

Prior to Zimmer Biomet, Mr. Noor served as President and Managing Director for Europe, Africa, and Asia at Trivium, where he led Trivium’s top & bottom-line transformation to drive operational excellence for margin and cash expansion. Prior to Trivium, Mr. Noor was CEO of Smiths Medical for three years and also held roles of increasing responsibility at Amcor, McKinsey, Ford Motor Company, and Constellation Energy Commodities Group.

Mr. Noor holds a Master of Science with a focus on Product Development, a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, all from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

