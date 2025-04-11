SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zimmer Biomet Announces Webcast and Conference Call of First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

April 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

WARSAW, Ind., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today announced its first quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release detailing the quarterly results will be made available that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. It will be available for replay following the conference call.

Individuals in the U.S. and Canada who wish to dial into the conference call may do so by dialing (888) 204-4368 and using conference ID 5103691. International callers should dial +1 (323) 994-2093 and use conference ID 5103691.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

345 E. Main St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

www.zimmerbiomet.com

Media

Investors

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

David DeMartino

(445) 248-0577

(646) 531-6115

heather.zoumaslubeski@zimmerbiomet.com

david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com

Zach Weiner

(908) 591-6955

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-first-quarter-2025-financial-results-302424872.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Indiana Earnings
