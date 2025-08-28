SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zimmer Biomet Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter of 2025

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the third quarter of 2025. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about October 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence. 

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Media



Investors

Kristen Cardillo



David DeMartino

925-786-4913



646-531-6115

kristen.cardillo@zimmerbiomet.com



david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com

Kirsten Fallon



 

Zach Weiner 

781-779-5561



908-591-6955

kirsten.fallon@zimmerbiomet.com



zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com







Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-quarterly-dividend-for-third-quarter-of-2025-302539418.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Indiana Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Boss kick fired employee away form office. concept of lay off or underperform, failure or mistake
Layoffs
Generation Bio Boots 90% of Staff Amid Dwindling Cash Reserves
August 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead Confident in PrEP Franchise Even Amid Preventive Task Force Uncertainties
August 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Man in low poly style before important choice stock illustration, decision, triple, three
Earnings
Lilly Faces Triple Threat of Drug Pricing Pressure as CEO Emphasizes Value
August 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Earnings
Despite Safety Drama, Sarepta Beats Q2 Estimates—But No Thanks to Elevidys Sales
August 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac