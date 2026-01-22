Zepto Life Technology Launches Plasma-Based FungiFlex® Mold Panel as CLIA Reference Laboratory Test

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepto Life Technology has announced the launch of the FungiFlex® Mold Panel, a plasma-based molecular diagnostic test now available through its CLIA-certified reference laboratory, expanding access to faster, noninvasive testing for patients at risk of invasive fungal infections (IFIs).

The FungiFlex® Mold Panel detects cell-free DNA (cfDNA), small fragments of fungal DNA circulating in the bloodstream, from a single plasma sample and is designed to identify 14 clinically important mold species, including Aspergillus and Mucorales pathogens. The test delivers results in less than 24 hours from sample receipt. While initially offered as a reference laboratory test, the FungiFlex® Mold Panel represents the initial offering of Zepto's targeted, rapid, and deployable liquid biopsy platform for infectious disease diagnostics, marking an important commercial milestone and an initial step toward broader decentralized clinical use.

Invasive mold infections, caused by filamentous fungi, most commonly affecting clinically vulnerable immunocompromised patients, are among the most difficult infectious diseases to diagnose. These organisms are slow-growing and often require days to weeks to culture, while diagnosis today frequently relies on invasive and costly procedures, such as biopsies or bronchoalveolar lavage. As a result, diagnosis is often delayed, contributing to high mortality rates.

A targeted, blood-based molecular approach enables earlier clinical insight without the need for invasive sampling. "Delayed diagnosis remains one of the biggest challenges in managing invasive fungal infections," said Hannah Zhang, CEO of Zepto Life. "By launching FungiFlex® as a reference laboratory test, we are making this targeted approach available today, while advancing a platform designed for rapid deployment closer to patient care."

The FungiFlex® Mold Panel is intended for patients with symptoms of, or medical conditions predisposing them to, invasive fungal disease, including individuals undergoing transplantation or receiving immunosuppressive therapies. Samples are processed at Zepto Life Technology's CLIA-certified laboratory in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Zepto Life Technology is a molecular diagnostics company developing rapid, deployable liquid biopsy platforms for infectious disease, beginning with invasive fungal infections. The company's technology is designed to deliver clinically actionable results from a simple blood draw and to scale across additional infectious disease indications.

