Zephyr AI Appoints Dr. Lisa Eli as Chief Scientific Officer

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zephyr AI, Inc. (“Zephyr AI”), a leader in precision medicine harnessing artificial intelligence to accelerate drug development, today announced that it has appointed Lisa Eli, PhD, as its Chief Scientific Officer. Eli brings over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and precision oncology, with deep expertise in advancing biomarker-driven clinical development. She has led integrated biomarker and diagnostic strategies across Phase 1-3 clinical trials, enabling patient selection, informing combination approaches, and supporting regulatory approvals and guideline inclusions in solid tumors. At Zephyr AI, Dr. Eli will leverage this experience to accelerate AI-powered, biomarker-driven diagnostic and clinical development of targeted therapies.

“I am thrilled to join Zephyr AI and support the company's groundbreaking work in oncology discovery and drug development,” said Eli. “The power of AI combined with deeply profiled real-world data offers an immense opportunity to accelerate clinical development and bring biomarker-informed, precise therapies to point of care. I am eager to work with our industry partners to help optimize treatment and elevate the quality of care for people with cancer.”

“Lisa is a key addition to Zephyr AI’s leadership team,” said Zephyr AI CEO Allen Chao, PhD. “She brings a wealth of experience advancing oncology programs from scientific discovery through clinical development and commercialization, and her leadership will energize Zephyr’s ability to apply proprietary data, AI, and machine learning to accelerate smarter drug development.”

As a thought leader in precision oncology, Dr. Eli has led translational medicine teams and supported important developments in cancer treatment. Most recently, Eli founded and led Eli Precision Oncology, LLC, a consultancy where she supported clients in biomarker-driven patient stratification and clinical development strategies. Prior to that, Eli was Vice President of Translational Medicine and Diagnostics at Puma Biotechnology, where she was a key driver of the SUMMIT basket trial of neratinib (Nerlynx®) for patients with solid tumors harboring HER2 mutations. She also held senior roles at N-of-One and Monogram Biosciences, where she supported diagnostic development of HERmark®, a tissue-based assay for HER2 quantitation. In addition, Eli was an appointed member of the California Breast Cancer Research Council and currently serves as an Advisor for the SPARK Program in Translational Research at Stanford.

Eli received a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Stanford University, and completed her postdoctoral fellowship at UCSF.

About Zephyr AI

Zephyr AI is redefining precision medicine with AI-enabled software and enterprise-scale real-world data. By transforming fragmented clinical and biological information into actionable insights, Zephyr AI advances therapeutic development, patient stratification, and diagnostic innovation—bringing clarity to complexity and impact to patients. Zephyr AI’s solutions integrate seamlessly into existing workflows for rapid validation and clinical translation. Alongside its software models, Zephyr AI provides access to one of the world’s largest proprietary multimodal clinicogenomic datasets—enabling partners to explore populations, accelerate discovery, and improve trial success. For more information, visit zephyrai.bio.

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