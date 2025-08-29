Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with ovarian cancer and other tumor types, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA. Fireside chat, September 4, 2025, 10:15 a.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York, NY. Company presentation, September 8, 2025, 2:30 p.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY. Fireside chat, September 9, 2025, 7:00 a.m. ET.



Access to live webcasts of the events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the “Events & Presentations” tab on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing azenosertib (ZN- c3), a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with Cyclin E1+ platinum- resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). Azenosertib is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple tumor types in clinical trials and has broad franchise potential. In clinical trials, azenosertib has been well tolerated and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent across multiple tumor types. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities to translate its science to advance research on additional areas of opportunity for azenosertib outside PROC. Zentalis has operations in San Diego.

