Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Azenosertib Posters Presentations at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Presentations feature data from first-in-human Phase 1 study including Cyclin E1 biomarker findings, supporting late-stage development of azenosertib

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potentially first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with ovarian cancer and other tumor types, today announced that four azenosertib abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 22-26, 2025 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

“The Phase 1 results and Cyclin E1 biomarker findings accepted for presentation at AACR-NCI-EORTC reinforce our biomarker-driven strategy for azenosertib in Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients, an underserved patient population representing approximately 50% of PROC patients,” said Dr. Ingmar Bruns, Chief Medical Officer of Zentalis. "Beyond our core focus on this indication, our presentations also highlight the potential of azenosertib as a combination therapy and in earlier lines of ovarian cancer, suggesting expansion opportunities with our WEE1 inhibition approach.”

Abstract and Presentation Details

Title: "Results From the Phase 1 Dose Escalation and Dose Expansion Study of Azenosertib, a WEE1 Inhibitor, in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors"

Date/Time: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:30-4:00 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Funda Meric-Bernstam, MD, Department Chair, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

CTI: NCT04158336

Title: "Rationale for the use of Azenosertib in Early Line Treatment of Cyclin E1-Positive High-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer"

Date/Time: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 12:30-4:00 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Mona Abed, PhD, Associate Director, Translational Biology at Zentalis

Title: "Trial in Progress: Cyclin E1 Positive Protein Status is a Predictive Biomarker of Azenosertib Benefit in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer: Part 2 of the DENALI Study (GOG-3066)"

Date/Time: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:30-4:00 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Carol Josephs-Cowan, MSN, ANP, Executive Director, Medical Affairs at Zentalis

CTI: NCT05128825

Title: "Trial in Progress: Phase 1 Study of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (DS-8201a) in Combination with Azenosertib (ZN-c3) in HER2-Expressing/Amplified Gastric/Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer and Other Solid Tumors with HER2 Expression"

Date/Time: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:30-4:00 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Alexandria Doerfler, PhD, Supervisor, Clinical Studies at MD Anderson Cancer Center

CTI: NCT06364410

The posters can be accessed through the Publications page of the Zentalis website on the day of the presentations.

About Azenosertib

Azenosertib is a novel, selective, and orally bioavailable inhibitor of WEE1 currently being evaluated as a monotherapy and combination clinical studies in ovarian cancer and additional tumor types. WEE1 acts as a master regulator of the G1-S and G2-M cell cycle checkpoints, through negative regulation of both CDK1 and CDK2, to prevent replication of cells with damaged DNA. By inhibiting WEE1, azenosertib enables cell cycle progression, despite high levels of DNA damage, thereby resulting in the accumulation of DNA damage and leading to mitotic catastrophe and cancer cell death.

About DENALI Clinical Trial

DENALI is a multi-part Phase 2 clinical trial studying azenosertib in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) patients. Part 1b enrolled patients with PROC regardless of Cyclin E1 protein expression, all treated at 400mg 5:2 (intermittent daily dosing with five days on, two days off dosing schedule). Interim results from Part 1b were presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2025 Annual Meeting. Part 2 is ongoing and is enrolling PROC patients with Cyclin E1 protein overexpression based on Zentalis' proprietary immunohistochemistry cutoff. Part 2 includes Part 2a, a dose confirmation portion evaluating two doses, 300mg 5:2 and 400mg 5:2, and Part 2b, a portion designed to complete enrollment at the selected dose. Part 2, in total, is designed for accelerated approval, pending study outcome and discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing azenosertib (ZN-c3), a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). Azenosertib is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple tumor types in clinical trials and has broad franchise potential. In clinical trials, azenosertib has been well tolerated and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent across multiple tumor types. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities to translate its science to advance research on additional areas of opportunity for azenosertib outside PROC. Zentalis has operations in San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

