Zenas BioPharma to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences - November 11, 2025

November 12, 2025 
2 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (“Zenas” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZBIO), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to being a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with autoimmune diseases, today announced management’s presentations at the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. GMT
  • 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 7:55 a.m. ET

Live webcasts and archived replays of the Company’s presentations can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor & Media Relations section of the Zenas BioPharma website.

About Zenas BioPharma, Inc.
Zenas is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with autoimmune diseases. Our core business strategy combines our experienced leadership team with a disciplined product candidate acquisition approach to identify, acquire and develop product candidates globally that we believe can provide superior clinical benefits to patients living with autoimmune diseases. Zenas is advancing two late-stage, potential franchise molecules, obexelimab and orelabrutinib. Obexelimab, Zenas’ lead product candidate, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind both CD19 and FcγRIIb, which are broadly present across B cell lineage, to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. We believe that obexelimab’s unique mechanism of action and self-administered, subcutaneous injection regimen may broadly and effectively address the pathogenic role of B cell lineage in chronic autoimmune disease. Orelabrutinib is a potentially best-in-class, highly selective CNS-penetrant, oral, small molecule BTK inhibitor. Orelabrutinib’s mechanism of action targets pathogenic B cells not only in the periphery but also within the CNS. Additionally, it directly modulates macrophages and microglial cells in the CNS, with the potential to address compartmentalized inflammation and disease progression in MS. Zenas’ earlier stage programs include a preclinical, potentially best-in-class, oral, IL-17AA/AF inhibitor, and a preclinical, potentially best-in-class, oral, brain-penetrant, TYK2 inhibitor. For more information about Zenas BioPharma, please visit https://zenasbio.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:
Argot Partners
Zenas@argotpartners.com


Massachusetts Events
