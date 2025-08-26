Zenas BioPharma to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (“Zenas” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZBIO), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to being a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced management’s presentations at the following investor conferences in September:

Citi's 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 8:35 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 7:45 a.m. ET





Live webcasts and archived replays of the Company’s presentations can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor & Media Relations section of the Zenas BioPharma website.

About Zenas BioPharma, Inc.

Zenas is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases. Our core business strategy combines our experienced leadership team with a disciplined product candidate acquisition approach to identify, acquire and develop product candidates globally that we believe can provide superior clinical benefits to patients living with autoimmune diseases. Zenas’ lead product candidate, obexelimab, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind both CD19 and FcγRIIb, which are broadly present across B cell lineage, to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. We believe that obexelimab’s unique mechanism of action and self-administered, subcutaneous injection regimen may broadly and effectively address the pathogenic role of B cell lineage in chronic autoimmune disease. For more information about Zenas BioPharma, please visit www.zenasbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

The Zenas BioPharma word mark, logo mark, and the “lightning bolt” design are trademarks of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Investor and Media Contact:

Argot Partners

Zenas@argotpartners.com

