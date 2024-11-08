SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zenas BioPharma to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

November 8, 2024 | 
2 min read

WALTHAM, Mass, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (“Zenas” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZBIO), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to being a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies, today announced the Company’s participation at the following healthcare investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference on November 12, 2024, in Boston, MA
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2024 presentation at 4:00 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. GDT, in London
  • Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on December 3, 2024 presentation at 9:30 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. ET, in Miami, FL
  • Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 4, 2024 presentation at 1:20 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. ET, in Coral Gables, FL

Live webcasts and archived replays of the Company’s presentations at the Jefferies, Citi and Evercore conferences can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of the Zenas BioPharma website.

About Zenas BioPharma, Inc.

Zenas is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients in need. Our core business strategy combines our experienced leadership team with a disciplined product candidate acquisition approach to identify, acquire and develop product candidates globally that we believe can provide superior clinical benefits to patients living with autoimmune diseases. Zenas’ lead product candidate, obexelimab, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind both CD19 and FcγRIIb, which are broadly present across B cell lineage, to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. We believe that obexelimab’s mechanism of action and chronic dosing regimen may broadly and effectively address the pathogenic role of B cell lineage in chronic autoimmune disease. For more information about Zenas BioPharma, please visit www.zenasbio.com and follow us on X at @ZenasBioPharma and LinkedIn.

The Zenas BioPharma word mark and logos are trademarks of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. or its affiliated companies.

Investor Contact:
Matthew Osborne
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Matt.osborne@zenasbio.com

Media Contact:
Argot Partners
Zenas@argotpartners.com

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Spero Therapeutics to Lay Off 39% of Employees
October 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Boston harbor and financial district
Job Creations
Massachusetts Tax Incentives for Moderna, Vertex and More Creating 1,155 Jobs
October 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel