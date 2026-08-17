Zelluna ASA: Notice of EGM – experienced international biotech executive proposed for election to the Board and Board member steps down

Oslo, 17 August 2026: The Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA (the “Company”) hereby calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 9 September 2026 at 13:00 CEST, regarding election of a new member of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

The Nomination Committee has proposed Martin Welschof for election as a new member of the Board. Martin Welschof is CEO of BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm) and has previously served as CEO of Affitech A/S and Opsona Therapeutics. He holds a PhD in recombinant antibody technology and brings extensive international experience from executive leadership in clinical-stage and listed biotechnology companies, including clinical development, partnering, transactions and capital markets.

"The Nomination Committee has put forward a strong candidate, and we are pleased to present Martin to our shareholders," said Anders Tuv, Chair of the Board of Zelluna ASA. "He brings extensive experience from leading clinical-stage biotechnology companies, alongside significant experience in partnering, transactions and the public markets. Should the General Meeting elect him, his experience would be a valuable addition to the Board as Zelluna advances through clinical development and the next stage of its corporate development "

Hans Ivar Robinson, who co-founded the Company in 2016, and has served on the board since its foundation, has decided to step down from the Board in line with Birk Venture's approach of transitioning out of board positions within a reasonable period following a listing. His resignation from the Board is with immediate effective.

"I am proud of what Zelluna has achieved," said Hans Ivar Robinson. "Having served on the Board since the Company was founded, I believe this is a natural point to hand over to others as Zelluna enters this exciting phase. I remain confident in Zelluna’s leadership and the opportunities ahead for the Company, and I look forward to following its continued progress"

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Hans Ivar for his significant contribution to Zelluna since its foundation," said Anders Tuv. "As a co-founder and long-standing Board member, he has played an important role in the development of the Company. We are grateful for his commitment to Zelluna over many years and wish him every success for the future."

The General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders. All documents to be processed in the General Meeting, as well as the participation link and the Recommendation by the Nomination Committee, are available at the Company’s website at www.zelluna.com.

For further information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Anders Tuv, Chair of the board

Email: anders@clairon.no

Phone: +47 982 06 826

This information is published in accordance with the disclosure requirements set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is a Company pioneering allogeneic 'off-the-shelf' T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. The company's platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with precise solid tumour targeting of TCRs, designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies in solid tumours. The company's lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, is the world's first MAGE-A4 targeting TCR-NK therapy in clinical development. Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway and is listed on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.

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