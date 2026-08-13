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Press Releases

Zelluna ASA: Invitation to Second Quarter 2026 Results Webcast Presentation

August 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 13 August 2026 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic “off-the-shelf” T-cell receptor-based natural killer (TCR-NK) therapies for the treatment of cancer, invites to a webcast presentation of its second quarter 2026 results on Thursday, 20 August 2026.

The presentation will be available via a live webcast on www.zelluna.com at 09:00 CEST on Thursday, 20 August 2026, and participants will be able to submit questions during the presentation. The webcast recording will remain available on the company’s website after the event.

The quarterly report and presentation materials will be published on the company’s website at 07:00 CEST on the same day.

For further information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO
Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO
Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com
Phone: +47 913 02 965


 


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