Press Releases

Zelluna ASA: Invitation to First Quarter 2025 results webcast presentation

April 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 30 April 2025 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic ‘off the shelf’ T Cell Receptor based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cells for the treatment of cancer, invites to a webcast presentation of its first quarter 2025 results, on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The presentation can be followed as a live webcast accessed through a link on www.zelluna.com at 09:00 CET on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The webcast presentation will be available on the Zelluna website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.

The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 07:00 CET the same day.

For further information, please contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com
Phone: +47 482 48632


