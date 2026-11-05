Zelluna ASA awarded NOK 15.6 million Research Council of Norway grant to further advance TCR-NK manufacturing

Oslo, 4 November 2026 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic “off-the-shelf” T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers, today announced that the Research Council of Norway has approved a grant of NOK 15.6 million to Zelluna under the Innovation Project for the Industrial Sector (IPN) scheme.

NOK 15.6 million non-dilutive grant awarded by the Research Council of Norway

Funding will enable further manufacturing development, strengthen the cost-of-goods advantage of Zelluna's off-the-shelf TCR-NK platform and support Zelluna's strategy to make TCR-NK cell therapies broadly accessible to patients with solid cancers

Award subject to final contract negotiations with the Research Council of Norway

Cell therapies have transformed the treatment of certain cancers, but they remain costly and resource-intensive to manufacture, which severely limits patient access and commercial scalability. The grant will support Zelluna's continued improvement of the manufacturing process for its TCR-NK cell therapy platform, building on the Company's established clinical manufacturing capabilities. The project aims to further increase the number of patient doses produced from each donor while further reducing the cost of goods sold (COGS) per dose, strengthening this advantage further.

“We are delighted to receive this continued support from the Research Council of Norway. Our established manufacturing process has successfully delivered clinical material for our ongoing ZIMA-101 trial. This project will allow us to build on that foundation, further improving manufacturing efficiency and increasing the number of patient doses produced from each donor, with the ambition of making off-the-shelf TCR-NK cell therapies broadly accessible to patients with solid cancers”, said Namir Hassan, CEO of Zelluna.

For further information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO

Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 913 02 965

About Zelluna ASA Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is a Company pioneering allogeneic ‘off-the-shelf’ T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. The company’s platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with precise solid tumour targeting of TCRs, designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies in solid tumours. The company’s lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, is the world’s first MAGE-A4 targeting TCR-NK therapy in clinical development. Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.