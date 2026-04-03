ZEISS advances connected cataract and refractive workflows with new digital, AI and surgical innovations at ASCRS

ZEISS Medical Technology will discuss and showcase latest workflow technologies at ASCRS 2026:

Enhanced Cataract Workflow Efficiency and Patient Outcomes: MicroSurgical Technology irrigation/aspiration handpieces, tips and sleeves, now available for the DORC EVA NEXUS to offer increased surgical sustainability and incision options; ZEISS IOLMaster 700 and ZEISS VERACITY Surgery Planner offer formula updates to support toric IOL calculations in complex cases and enable post-LVC management of cataract patients.

to offer increased surgical sustainability and incision options; and offer formula updates to support toric IOL calculations in complex cases and enable post-LVC management of cataract patients. Commercial Availability of Human-Verified AI-powered Patient Engagement for the Ophthalmology Practice Workflow: The ZEISS VisioGen™ captures patient demand, answers inquiries with clinical oversight, and supports conversion into scheduled evaluations - 24 hours a day, without replacing staff or relying on autonomous AI.

The captures patient demand, answers inquiries with clinical oversight, and supports conversion into scheduled evaluations - 24 hours a day, without replacing staff or relying on autonomous AI. Connected Digital Care Creates a Cloud-Based Workflow: The ZEISS Collaborative Care browser-based software application expands ZEISS's cloud-based ecosystem with secure data sharing and streamlined referrals across ophthalmology; ZEISS CLINIC 360 browser-based platform aggregates clinical data and supports advanced analytics across ophthalmic workflows (product pending 510(k) clearance; not available for sale or use in the U.S.).

JENA, Germany and DUBLIN, Calif., April 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

ZEISS Medical Technology, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, will discuss and showcase new digital and surgical solutions to advance clinical workflows for refractive, cataract and retinal surgical experiences at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) conference from April 10 - 12, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

"Across our broad portfolio for cataract, retina and refractive surgical workflows, we're unveiling a wave of new innovations at ASCRS for our customers, from digital and AI-powered tools to advanced visualization solutions and collaborative care enhancements," says Magnus Reibenspiess, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Strategic Business Unit Ophthalmology at ZEISS Medical Technology.

New ergonomic tools and advanced IOL formulas designed to increase comfort, efficiency, and cataract patient outcomes in the OR

To help increase cataract workflow efficiency and improve patient outcomes, ZEISS is expanding its DORC cataract portfolio in the U.S. with the availability of new irrigation/aspiration handpieces, tips and sleeves manufactured by MicroSurgical Technology (MST) and compatible with the DORC EVA NEXUS surgical system. These tools offer more single-use and reusable options for improved sustainability and support a broader range of incision sizes.

Additionally, ZEISS will showcase the enhanced ZEISS IOLMaster 700, featuring expanded calculation capabilities through the new Kane Suite, an upgraded Barrett Suite with two additional formulas, and security updates1. New formulas have also been added to ZEISS VERACITY Surgery Planner, including the Barrett RX formula and ZEISS AI IOL Calculator for post-LVC patients. The updated formulas support surgeons with toric IOL calculations in complex cases and enable post-LVC management of cataract patients.

Commercial availability of governed, 24/7 patient engagement platform for ophthalmology practices

ZEISS announced the commercial launch of ZEISS VisioGen, a human-verified AI-powered patient engagement platform built specifically for ophthalmology practices. Available in the U.S., the platform integrates directly with clinic websites to capture patient demand at all hours - including inquiries outside of business hours - while maintaining clinical oversight and communication quality.

ZEISS VisioGen supports practices in engaging patients, answering common questions, and guiding interest toward scheduled evaluations across cataract, refractive, and premium procedure pathways. It enables clinics to extend availability without extending staffing, while maintaining control over patient communication. Unlike fully automated AI tools or manual-only workflows, ZEISS VisioGen follows a governed model in which AI-assisted responses are reviewed prior to delivery by ZEISS-trained optometrists. This approach is designed to reduce variability in communication, support compliance considerations, and improve visibility into patient demand.

"Unlike fully automated chatbots, VisioGen requires human review before any patient-facing response is delivered. This provides the speed of AI with the oversight needed for clinical safety, appropriate tone, and regulatory compliance. This level of oversight is essential to protecting our brand and maintaining patient trust," says Dr. Dan Haddad, Medical Director, Laser Eye Institute, Troy, Michigan (USA).

Improved care coordination and clinical insights with cloud-based workflow solutions

At ASCRS, ZEISS will showcase the recently released ZEISS Collaborative Care, a browser-based software application enabling eye care professionals to seamlessly work together securely sharing data, referring patients, and strengthening their professional networks. Powered by the ZEISS Health Data Platform, ZEISS Collaborative Care offers a flexible way to collaborate – as a standalone cloud application and integrated with ZEISS's existing data management solutions, including ZEISS FORUM. By reducing fragmentation across care settings, ZEISS Collaborative Care helps improve coordination throughout the patient journey. As patients move across providers, their care moves with them, enhancing clinical efficiency and the patient experience.

The company will also preview its ZEISS CLINIC 360, the all-in-one browser-based software solution that aggregates clinical data at scale and powers advanced analytics for streamlined ophthalmic workflows (product pending 510(k) clearance; not available for sale or use in the U.S.).

ZEISS marks 100 years in the U.S.

ZEISS is also celebrating 100 years of operation in the U.S. this year, with more than 70 years of medical innovations beginning with introduction of the first surgical microscope in 1953 to enable precision surgery. With widespread adoption in operating rooms across the U.S. and globally, these surgical microscopes have continued to improve over the decades to offer industry-leading capabilities today, now incorporating robotics and ergonomics for better patient outcomes and a better experience for surgeons.

ZEISS has continued to apply its strong legacy in R&D and innovative technology development to patient care in new ways, finding new alternatives to standard surgical procedures, including the introduction of ZEISS SMILE to the U.S. in 2016, the first minimally invasive form of laser vision correction. Today, the company continues to introduce innovative solutions that empower doctors to improve the standard of ophthalmic care in the U.S.

ZEISS will showcase its latest offerings and new innovations at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) conference from April 10-12, 2026, in Washington, D.C., at booth #607.

For more information, visit www.zeiss.com/med.

1 Features mentioned for ZEISS IOLMaster 700 are part of software version 1.92 which is not yet available for commercial distribution.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates to not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals' content. The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

Contact for investors:



Sebastian Frericks



Director Investor Relations



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG



Phone: +49 3641 220 116



Mail: investors.med@zeiss.com

Contact for the press:



Frank Smith



Head of Global Communications



Ophthalmology, Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc.



Phone: +49 3641 220 331



Mail: press.med@zeiss.com

Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and SDAx of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,784 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,228m in fiscal year 2024/25 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

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