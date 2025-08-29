SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming investor conferences in September 2025

August 29, 2025 | 
2 min read

Press release – No. 12 / 2025

Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming investor conferences in September 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark, August 28, 2025 - Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2025.

  • Jefferies Swiss Healthcare Summit 2025, September 3 in Zürich

Adam Lange, Vice President, Investor Relations, will host investor meetings on Wednesday, September 3.

  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025, September 3-5 in New York

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer will host investor meetings on Thursday, September 4 and participate in a fireside chat at 8:00am EDT (14:00pm CET).

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://sqps.onstreamsecure.com/origin/enliven/players/EnlivenPlayer.html?customerId=22&eventId=18684721&checkCompany=1&checkEmail=1&checkName=1. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/.

  • 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, September 3-5 in Boston

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer will host investor meetings on Friday, September 5 and participate in a fireside chat at 8:45am EDT (14:45pm CET). The fireside chat will not be webcast.

  • Morgan Stanley Annual Healthcare Conference, September 8-10 in New York

Adam Lange, Vice President, Investor Relations, will host investor meetings on Wednesday, September 10.

  • Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference, September 23-25 in London

David Kendall, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer will host investor meetings on Wednesday, September 24, and Thursday, September 25, and give a presentation at 10:45am UKT (11:45am CET) on Thursday, September 25.

A link to the audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/ in the coming weeks, where replays of all webcasts are also archived.

  • KBC Securities Life Sciences Conference, September 25 in Brussels

Adam Lange, Vice President, Investor Relations, will host investor meetings on Thursday, September 25.

About Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts
Adam Lange (Investors)
Vice President, Investor Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investors and Media)
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: akrassowska@zealandpharma.com


Events Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
Why AI Won’t Save the 90% of Clinical Trials That Still Fail
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
US Dollar coin and EU currencies on weighing scale against Unated States and European Union flags as symbol of trade war, economic conflict. Selective focus on Dollar.
Drug pricing
Lilly Aims To Raise Europe Drug Prices in Response to Trumps’ Most Favored Nation Policy
August 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Man in low poly style before important choice stock illustration, decision, triple, three
Earnings
Lilly Faces Triple Threat of Drug Pricing Pressure as CEO Emphasizes Value
August 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
From Chat Bots to World Order: The Race for the 21st Century’s Operating System
August 7, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis