Press Release – No. 22 / 2026

Zealand Pharma conference call on Nov 12 at 2pm CET (8am ET) to present third quarter 2026 financial results

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 5, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming metabolic health so millions can live without limits, announced that it will host a conference call on November 12, 2026, at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET) following the announcement of financial results for the third quarter / first nine months of 2026.

Participating in the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg; Chief Financial Officer, Henriette Wennicke; Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall; and Utpal Singh, Chief Scientific Officer. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

To receive telephone dial-in information and a unique personal access PIN, please register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3892d7b0d5334dab966b259b55d83cbf. The live listen-only audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides presentation will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h74rdmdp/. Participants are advised to register for the call or webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start. A recording of the event will be available following the call on the Investor section of Zealand Pharma’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data‑driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than ten Zealand Pharma‑invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts

Eric Rojas (Investors)

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

erojas@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com

Andreas Hylleberg (Media)

Director, External Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: AHylleberg@zealandpharma.com

Amber Fennell, Jessica Hodgson, Sean Leous (Media)

ICR Healthcare

Email: ZealandPharma@icrhealthcare.com

+44 (0) 7739 658 783