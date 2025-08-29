SUBSCRIBE
Zai Lab Announces Participation in Investor Conferences in September 2025

August 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2025:



Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 10:20 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 2:35 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

Live webcasts will be available on the Investor Relations page of Zai Lab’s website at ir.zailaboratory.com/webcasts-presentations and archived replays will be available for up to 90 days following the completion of the events.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.X.com/ZaiLab_Global.


Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Christine Chiou
+1 (917) 886-6929
christine.chiou1@zailaboratory.com

Lina Zhang
+86 136 8257 6943
lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media:
Shaun Maccoun
+1 (857) 270-8854
shaun.maccoun@zailaboratory.com

Xiaoyu Chen
+86 185 0015 5011
xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com

