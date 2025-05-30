Zai Lab Announces Participation in Investor Conferences in June 2025

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in June 2025:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, June 4, 2025, 10:30 a.m. EST

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff319/zlab/1845848

Location: New York, NY

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Healthcare Conference

Time: Monday, June 9, 2025

Location: Miami, FL

Scotiabank Third Annual Healthcare Canadian Investor Day

Time: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Location: Toronto, Canada

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations page of Zai Lab’s website at ir.zailaboratory.com/webcasts-presentations and archived replay will be available for up to 90 days following the completion of the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.X.com/ZaiLab_Global.

