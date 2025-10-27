YorLabs Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance of its Zero-CapEx Intracardiac Imaging System

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YorLabs, Inc., a medical technology company pioneering next-generation intracardiac imaging solutions for electrophysiology (EP) and interventional cardiology (IC) procedures, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for the company's YorLabs Intracardiac Imaging System - a first-of-its-kind, zero-capex ultrasound platform designed to simplify workflow, reduce cost, and enhance procedural efficiency inside the cath lab.

The YorLabs system enables single-operator control and provides high-resolution, real-time imaging for a wide range of intracardiac procedures. Its compact, wireless system integrates seamlessly into cath labs, representing a fundamental leap forward in how physicians visualize and guide therapy within the heart.

"This clearance represents a major milestone for YorLabs and validates our vision to reimagine intracardiac imaging from the ground up," said Gregory D. Casciaro, President and CEO of YorLabs. "For decades, cath labs have relied on legacy imaging systems that are expensive, cumbersome, and poorly integrated into procedural workflows. Our platform delivers the same performance as capital-intensive systems, but in a simpler, smarter, and more accessible way."

Meeting the Growing Demand for ICE-Guided Procedures

Electrophysiology and structural heart procedures are among the fastest-growing segments in interventional medicine, with global procedure volumes expanding at double-digit annual rates. The use of intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) has surged as clinicians seek greater visualization, safety, and precision during transseptal access, ablation, and left atrial appendage closure procedures. YorLabs' platform is designed to meet this accelerating demand delivering advanced imaging performance in a zero-capital, zero-footprint format that can be deployed in any lab.

The YorLabs system offers:

Zero CapEx deployment — eliminates large upfront capital purchases

Single-operator control — reduces cognitive load and streamlines team coordination during procedures

Zero-footprint integration — software-defined platform fits seamlessly into existing cath lab environments

High-definition intracardiac imaging — delivers real-time visualization to guide complex interventions with confidence

YorLabs plans a limited U.S. market release in 2026, followed by broader commercial rollout and clinical partnerships with leading centers of excellence in electrophysiology and interventional cardiology.

About YorLabs

YorLabs is a privately held medical technology company headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, with manufacturing and distribution operations in Carlsbad, California. The company develops advanced intracardiac imaging and guidance systems that simplify complex procedures, reduce cost, and improve patient outcomes. Its proprietary zero-footprint platform redefines how imaging is delivered inside the heart—making precision therapy accessible in every cath lab.

For more information, visit www.yorlabs.com .

