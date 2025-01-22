YARAL Pharma and Pharmacy Podcast Network Extend Collaboration Into 2025

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YARAL Pharma Inc. (YARAL Pharma), the U.S. generics subsidiary of IBSA (Institut Biochimique SA), a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, today announced that it will continue working with the Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN), a leading platform for pharmacy professionals into 2025.





PPN’s mission is to support, educate, and amplify the voices of the entire pharmacy profession. With more than 120,000 listeners, PPN focuses on a variety of topics including disease state discussions, continuing education, the latest technology, and the evolving role of the pharmacist across multiple platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart Radio.

“Pharmacists play a critical role in fostering healthier communities and enhancing patient outcomes,” said Stephen Beckman, CEO of YARAL Pharma. “We are excited to be able to continue our work with the Pharmacy Podcast Network through 2025 as we explore innovative ways to support pharmacists and their mission.”

Throughout 2024, YARAL Pharma participated in discussions with PPN hosts on a range of topics including the Company’s entrance into the generic marketplace, its innovative drug delivery technologies, and the management of hypothyroidism. In October 2024, YARAL Pharma welcomed Mark Garofoli, PharmD., also known as “Pain Guy” and PPN host Todd Eury at their booth during the 2024 National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) Annual Convention and Expo. Together with YARAL Pharma CEO Stephen Beckman, they recorded a podcast discussing pain management, the importance of non-opioid options, and the Company’s commitment to providing high-quality authorized generics and complex generic medicines that use innovative drug delivery technologies.

“Pharmacy Podcast Network values the perspective YARAL Pharma brings as a generics company that does things differently, offering innovative solutions and insights that resonate with our listeners,” added Todd Eury, CEO and Founder of Pharmacy Podcast Network. “Including pharmaceutical manufacturers in our conversations who are genuinely committed to the success of pharmacists has proven to be impactful, and we’re excited to continue working with YARAL Pharma through 2025 to further support the pharmacy community.”

In 2025, YARAL Pharma and PPN will continue to explore topics such as acute pain management and topical treatments in sports medicine.

To listen to YARAL Pharma’s podcasts, visit https://pharmacypodcast.com/.

About YARAL Pharma

YARAL Pharma Inc. (Parsippany, NJ) is the US generics subsidiary of IBSA, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland. By focusing on people and innovating the ways they’re cared for, YARAL Pharma is proud to offer the same values and expertise of its parent company to the US market. Dedicated to ensuring access to affordable authorized generics (AGs) and complex generic medicines that enhance healthcare outcomes, YARAL Pharma offers its customers high-quality products across a range of therapeutic areas, continuity of supply, and a commitment to exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.yaralpharma.com or contact info@yaralpharma.com or 866-218-9009.

About Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN)

The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN), a division of RxPR, LLC, is the industry’s largest and most trusted source for pharmacy-related podcasts, providing education, information, and thought leadership for pharmacists and healthcare professionals. PPN’s mission is to inspire, educate, and connect pharmacy professionals across the globe, promoting innovation and excellence within the field of pharmacy.

About IBSA

IBSA (Institut Biochimique SA) is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical Company, founded in 1945 in Lugano. Today, its products are present in over 90 Countries on 5 continents, through the Company’s 18 subsidiaries located in Europe, China, and the United States. The company has a consolidated turnover of 900 million CHF, and employs over 2,200 people between headquarters, subsidiaries and production sites. IBSA holds 90 families of approved patents, plus others under development, as well as a vast portfolio of products, covering 10 therapeutic areas: reproductive medicine, endocrinology, pain and inflammation, osteoarticular, aesthetic medicine, dermatology, urogynecology, cardiometabolic, respiratory, consumer health. It is also one of the largest operators worldwide in the area of reproductive medicine, and one of the world’s leaders in hyaluronic acid-based products. IBSA has based its philosophy on four pillars: Person, Innovation, Quality and Responsibility.

