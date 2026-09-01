Yale School of Medicine Awarded a Nearly $25 Million Grant to Map the Developing Brain and Advance Autism Research

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has been awarded a grant of nearly $25 million by the Aligning Research to Impact Autism (ARIA) initiative. The award, which is part of ARIA's Human Developmental Neurobiology Research Hub, focuses on building foundational maps and models of the developing human brain and clarifying how and when autism diverges from typical development.

"We are very grateful to ARIA for their investment in Yale," says Nancy J. Brown, MD, the Jean and David W. Wallace Dean of Yale School of Medicine. "Their philanthropy is advancing a new era of autism research, which we hope will lead to an understanding of its earliest beginning in the developing brain. The impact of their grant will extend well beyond Yale School of Medicine, creating knowledge that can guide earlier detection, clearer biomarkers, and more precise interventions for individuals with autism and their families."

Co-led by Nenad Sestan, MD, PhD, Harvey and Kate Cushing Professor of Neuroscience, and professor of comparative medicine, of genetics, and of psychiatry at YSM, and Paola Arlotta, PhD, the Golub Family Professor of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology at Harvard University, this grant is designed to meet the scientific challenge at its origin point—early brain development—by building the foundational models needed to detect, interpret, and address developmental differences.

"My colleagues and I are profoundly grateful for ARIA's visionary support," says Sestan. "This award enables us to advance our research into the development of the human brain's neural circuits. By bringing together experts across disciplines and institutions, we aim to better understand how brain development unfolds and how autism emerges. Ultimately, we hope this work accelerates discovery, improves early detection, and informs more effective interventions."

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior, and often includes differences in learning, attention, sensory processing, sleep, or motor skills. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 31 children in the United States has autism. The World Health Organization estimates that approximately 1 in 100 children worldwide is affected.

A scientific "moonshot" for early brain development

Despite decades of neuroscience progress, researchers lack a high-resolution, time-lapse "map" of the developing human brain. "We have detailed maps of our planet, yet our map of the brain, especially the developing brain, remains incomplete," says Sestan.

The brain's earliest developmental stages are difficult to study directly because brain maturation unfolds over nearly two decades and research access to developing human tissue is limited. At the same time, the period when autism-related differences first manifest is also the period when the brain is most rapidly changing. Many neurons and most synaptic circuits form in the first years of life, meaning adult brain models cannot simply be scaled down to understand an infant or toddler.

Without a precise developmental reference, scientists strive to pinpoint mechanisms, identify early-life deviations, or design interventions that reflect the biology of a particular person at a particular time. Building on Yale's growing ARIA-supported work, this grant will enable a coordinated approach by integrating experiments, imaging, computation, and clinical partnerships to build that reference and translate it into discovery.

ARIA's investment in YSM supports two projects designed to deliver concrete tools and resources, including:

A high-resolution map of the developing brain's wiring

A cellular and molecular model of where autism diverges from typical development

These projects are part of a broader four-project collaboration with Harvard University, which also includes:

Patient-derived brain organoids to connect genetics, development, and clinical features

Generative AI to predict interventions and prioritize therapeutic targets

Learn more at medicine.yale.edu.

About Yale School of Medicine

Yale School of Medicine educates leaders in medicine and science, fostering curiosity and critical inquiry. It is a global leader in biomedical research, clinical care, and medical education. With over 1,700 physicians, Yale provides compassionate care to patients worldwide. The Yale System of Medical Education emphasizes critical thinking and independent research, producing leaders in academic medicine.

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SOURCE Yale School of Medicine