Xtant Medical to Attend the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

BELGRADE, MT / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced announced that Sean Browne, CEO and Scott Neils, CFO will be attending the following upcoming conference:

Event: 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date: November 19, 2024

Location: Sheraton NY Times Square Hotel, New York, NY

Format: 1x1 Meetings

For more information, please visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_110237/conference_home.html?bank_access=0&event_id=110237

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical’s mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “potential,” “going forward,” similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company’s expectations regarding the private placement, the timing for closing and the anticipated gross proceeds and use of net proceeds from the private placement. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: risks and uncertainties surrounding the private placement; the Company’s future operating results and financial performance; its ability to increase or maintain revenue; the Company’s ability to become operationally self-sustaining and less reliant on third-party manufacturers and suppliers; risks associated with its acquisitions and the integration of those businesses; the Company’s ability to implement successfully its future growth initiatives and risks associated therewith; possible future impairment charges to long-lived assets and goodwill and write-downs of excess inventory; the ability to remain competitive; the ability to innovate, develop and introduce new products and the success of those products; the ability to engage and retain new and existing independent distributors and agents and qualified personnel and the Company’s dependence on key independent agents for a significant portion of its revenue; the effect of labor and hospital staffing shortages on the Company’s business, operating results and financial condition, especially when they affect key markets; the effect of inflation, increased interest rates and other recessionary factors and supply chain disruptions; the effect of product sales mix changes on the Company’s financial results; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects; the ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; risks associated with the Company’s clinical trials; international risks; the ability to service Company debt, comply with its debt covenants and access additional indebtedness; the ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024 and subsequent SEC filings by the Company. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact

Brett Maas

Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com

(646) 536-7331

SOURCE: Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com