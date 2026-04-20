Xodus Medical Receives FDA 510(K) Clearance, Launches the Hot Pink Pad®, a Breakthrough in Surgical Patient Temperature Management and Positioning

Integrated solution combines active warming and secure positioning to improve surgical outcomes and OR efficiency

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xodus Medical today announced the launch of the Hot Pink Pad®, a next-generation patient temperature management and positioning system designed to improve surgical outcomes, enhance patient safety, and streamline operating room workflows.

The Hot Pink Pad addresses two of the most critical perioperative risks—inadvertent perioperative hypothermia (IPH) and hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPIs)—by combining unique underbody warming technology with clinically-proven Pink Pad patient positioning in a single, integrated solution.

Powered by advanced carbon-based conductive warming technology, the patented system delivers precise, evenly distributed warmth directly beneath the patient without circulating air or disrupting the sterile field. Its intelligent normothermia software continuously monitors and adjusts warming output to help maintain patients' target temperature ranges—improving consistency without increasing staff workload.

"Inadvertent perioperative hypothermia remains one of the most common and preventable surgical complications," said Craig Kaforey, CEO. "The Hot Pink Pad was designed to give clinicians a smarter, safer way to maintain normothermia as well as patient positioning best-practices."

IPH affects more than 40% of surgical patients and is associated with increased risk of surgical site infections, blood loss, impaired drug metabolism, and extended recovery times. The Hot Pink Pad supports active warming across all phases of perioperative care and aligns with recommendations from the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) for continuous temperature management.

In addition to temperature control, the system incorporates industry-leading positioning capabilities that have rigorously proven to reduce pressure injury risk, prevent patient movement—even in steep Trendelenburg—and eliminate cross-contamination concerns through a single-use design. Clinical studies have demonstrated significant reductions in surgery-related pressure injuries and improved patient outcomes using Pink Pad technology.

Designed for efficiency in the operating room, the Hot Pink Pad features rapid, one-person setup, eliminates the need for multiple warming devices, and offers silent operation with intuitive, glove-friendly controls. Its flexible, radiolucent design supports a wide range of procedures, including robotic, laparoscopic, and cardiovascular surgeries.

By helping reduce complications such as SSIs, HAPIs, and intraoperative bleeding, the Hot Pink Pad also supports improved hospital quality metrics (CMS) and cost reduction initiatives. Pressure injuries alone can add more than $40,000 to a single hospital stay.

Manufactured in the United States, the Hot Pink Pad reflects Xodus Medical's commitment to sustainability through its use of biodegradable materials, an energy-efficient design, and a more environmentally responsible supply chain.

The Hot Pink Pad® is now available nationwide.

About Xodus Medical



Xodus Medical is a leader in innovative surgical solutions focused on improving patient safety, enhancing clinical outcomes, and supporting perioperative teams. Through a commitment to research, education, and advanced technology, Xodus Medical continues to redefine standards in patient positioning and temperature management.

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SOURCE Xodus Medical