Xilio Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data for its Masked T Cell Engager Program Targeting CLDN18.2 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing masked immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place from April 17-22, 2026 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Poster presentation details, as follows:

Title: Discovery and Optimization of XTX601, a Masked Claudin 18.2-Targeting T Cell Engager

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: T Cell Engagers 1

Session Date and Time: Monday, Apr. 20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PST

Location: Poster Section 10

Poster Board: 11

Abstract Number: 1619

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing masked immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. Leveraging our clinically-validated masking technology and capabilities, Xilio is developing I-O therapies designed to selectively activate within the tumor microenvironment to achieve durable efficacy without the severe side effects associated with systemically active I-O agents. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding plans to present data related to Xilio’s masked T cell engager program targeting CLDN18.2. The words “aim,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “seek,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of important risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks related to general market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties; risks and uncertainties related to ongoing and planned research and development activities, including initiating, conducting or completing preclinical studies and clinical trials and the timing and results of such preclinical studies or clinical trials; the delay of any current or planned preclinical studies or clinical trials or the development of Xilio’s current or future product candidates; Xilio’s need to obtain additional cash resources to advance its pipeline of tumor-activated I-O molecules; the impact of international trade policies on Xilio’s business, including U.S. and China trade policies; and Xilio’s ability to maintain its collaboration or partnership agreements with AbbVie, Gilead and Roche. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the sections entitled “Risk Factor Summary” and “Risk Factors” in Xilio’s filings with the SEC, including Xilio’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and any other filings that Xilio has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Xilio’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, Xilio explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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Investor Contact

Alex Lobo, Precision AQ

alex.lobo@precisionaq.com

Media Contact

Josie Butler, 1AB

josie@1abmedia.com