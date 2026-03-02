Xilio Therapeutics to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing masked immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat during the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Xilio Therapeutics website at ir.xiliotx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing masked immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is leveraging its proprietary masking technology to advance a pipeline of novel, masked I-O molecules that are designed to optimize the therapeutic index by localizing anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

